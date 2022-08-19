Arbroath ace Scott Stewart relishing first game against dad Sandy and reveals family loyalties conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath ace Scott Stewart relishing first game against dad Sandy and reveals family loyalties conundrum

By Scott Lorimer
August 19 2022, 5.00pm
Saturday’s clash with Queens Park is one Arbroath ace Scott Stewart is desperate to win.

Not only would a victory give the Angus side a much-needed three points to kick-start their season, the Lichties’ winger would also take home the bragging rights over dad Sandy.

Sandy, a footballing hero in his own right, is The Spiders’ first team coach and assistant to boss Owen Coyle.

The encounter at Gayfield will be the first time son and father have gone head-to-head.

Stewart family affair

With Stewart senior’s coaching career having taken him across the globe, from Blackburn to Houston and India via Dingwall and Ayr, there has been little chance for their paths to cross.

There was one possible previous meeting of the pair in 2019 when Sandy took charge of the Honest Men as caretaker at Gayfield – but Scott missed out due to injury.

Scott believes Saturday’s clash will be an interesting occasion for the Stewart family – and hopes to have their backing ahead of his dad.

“The Ayr game was the only chance I’ve had to come up against him,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’ve never played in a game where he has been coaching against me.

“Let’s just say I’ve not really spoken to him much this week.

“We’ve spoken generally, but in terms of football we’ve not spoken as much as we normally would.

“We’ll have to just wait and see what happens on Saturday. I am looking forward to it.

“The fact we’re both involved in the same game will be an interesting one for the family as well.

“They’ll be going up – I don’t know what team they’ve picked to support yet, I think my mum’s keeping that quiet, but they’ll be there.

“Hopefully she’ll be supporting her son, but I think whatever the result she’ll be happy for both of us. “

Queen’s Park test

Scott isn’t expecting an easy time of it against Queen’s Park, with his dad knowing the ins and outs of his game.

The Lichties winger also recognises the quality the Championship new boys possess, including former Gayfield ace Simon Murray.

The 26-year-old knows Arbroath will be made to work for their first win of the season, but is confident their solid home record, with just one defeat in the calendar year, will continue.

“They’ve scored a good few goals and I think they’ll be an entertaining team and a good addition to the league,” Scott said.

“It will be a tough game with a lot of good players in their team, having played against a few of them.

“We’ve got a good record at home, so hopefully get a good positive result.

“A lot of it comes to getting that first win under the belt.

“We’re looking to get that first on Saturday so we can really kick on once that’s out the way.”

Arbroath ‘very close’ to another new signing as Dick Campbell hints at possible departures

