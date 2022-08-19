Arbroath ace Scott Stewart relishing first game against dad Sandy and reveals family loyalties conundrum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s clash with Queens Park is one Arbroath ace Scott Stewart is desperate to win.

Not only would a victory give the Angus side a much-needed three points to kick-start their season, the Lichties’ winger would also take home the bragging rights over dad Sandy.

Sandy, a footballing hero in his own right, is The Spiders’ first team coach and assistant to boss Owen Coyle.

The encounter at Gayfield will be the first time son and father have gone head-to-head.

Stewart family affair

With Stewart senior’s coaching career having taken him across the globe, from Blackburn to Houston and India via Dingwall and Ayr, there has been little chance for their paths to cross.

There was one possible previous meeting of the pair in 2019 when Sandy took charge of the Honest Men as caretaker at Gayfield – but Scott missed out due to injury.

Scott believes Saturday’s clash will be an interesting occasion for the Stewart family – and hopes to have their backing ahead of his dad.

“The Ayr game was the only chance I’ve had to come up against him,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’ve never played in a game where he has been coaching against me.

“Let’s just say I’ve not really spoken to him much this week.

“We’ve spoken generally, but in terms of football we’ve not spoken as much as we normally would.

“We’ll have to just wait and see what happens on Saturday. I am looking forward to it.

“The fact we’re both involved in the same game will be an interesting one for the family as well.

“They’ll be going up – I don’t know what team they’ve picked to support yet, I think my mum’s keeping that quiet, but they’ll be there.

“Hopefully she’ll be supporting her son, but I think whatever the result she’ll be happy for both of us. “

Queen’s Park test

Scott isn’t expecting an easy time of it against Queen’s Park, with his dad knowing the ins and outs of his game.

The Lichties winger also recognises the quality the Championship new boys possess, including former Gayfield ace Simon Murray.

The 26-year-old knows Arbroath will be made to work for their first win of the season, but is confident their solid home record, with just one defeat in the calendar year, will continue.

“They’ve scored a good few goals and I think they’ll be an entertaining team and a good addition to the league,” Scott said.

“It will be a tough game with a lot of good players in their team, having played against a few of them.

“We’ve got a good record at home, so hopefully get a good positive result.

“A lot of it comes to getting that first win under the belt.

“We’re looking to get that first on Saturday so we can really kick on once that’s out the way.”