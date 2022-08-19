Stewart Petrie ‘not worried’ about lack of goals as Montrose boss reveals early injury crisis ahead of Clyde clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart Petrie ‘not worried’ about lack of goals as Montrose boss reveals early injury crisis ahead of Clyde clash

By Scott Lorimer
August 19 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Tough start: Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes his side will be ‘fine’ this season, if they can continue to put in solid performances.

The Gable Endies have yet to score their first goal of the campaign as they head in to their fourth game of the season against Clyde on Saturday.

Despite firing blanks in their opening clashes against Falkirk, Queen of the South and Dunfermline, Petrie insists he is not concerned.

He believes his side will soon be up and running once they can fully make the most of their opportunities.

‘Not worried’ about lack of goals

The Links Park boss also praised his players’ defensive abilities after conceding just the once, so far.

“We’re not overly worried about it,” Petrie said.

“Yes, we’d like to score goals, but when you flip the coin over, we have conceded one goal in 270 minutes against three teams who would fully expect to be in the top four come the end of the season.

“From that point of view, we are doing great.

“We just need to create more chances for the strikers.

Rory McAllister
Rory McAllister

“That’s why we’ve brought Rory and Matty (Right) to the club. Like most teams, the hardest part is putting the ball in the net.

“Going back to last Saturday, I thought we were slightly better in the first half, Dunfermline edged it in the second. It’s fine lines, if Kerr’s header goes in it’s a different story.

“We were satisfied with the performance last Saturday. We said to the guys after it that if we get that first half performance for the rest of the season, we’ll be fine.

“That I have no doubt about.”

Team news

Montrose will go in search of their first win with a depleted squad when The Bully Wee come to the Angus coast.

They are down SIX players due to injury.

Michael Gardyne, Terry Masson, Paul Watson, Aidan Quinn, Liam Callaghan and Dundee United loanee Adam Hutchinson all miss out.

“It’s a lengthy injury list, which unusual this season but we have a good squad to stand in,” Petrie said.

“We will still field a really strong side with subs to back that up.

“That’s why we are grateful to the board who have helped us build up a good depth of squad.

Terry Masson misses out for Montrose this weekend.
Terry Masson misses out for Montrose this weekend.

“We’ll bring in some young ones for our bench but we’ll certainly have a competitive team.”

The Links Park side will have to be on top form the get anything out of the clash with in-form Clyde.

Danny Lennon’s side have picked up seven points in their opening games – netting nine goals along the way.

“They are going great,” Petrie said. “All credit goes to Danny and [Alan] ‘Moorey’.

“I love the way they go about the job and it’s always a pleasure to play against them.

“I’m sure it will be a good game but we will have to be at it to get anything out of the game.”

Stewart Petrie enjoys return to ‘special place’ despite Montrose defeat to old side Dunfermline

