Stewart Petrie ‘not worried’ about lack of goals as Montrose boss reveals early injury crisis ahead of Clyde clash

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes his side will be ‘fine’ this season, if they can continue to put in solid performances.

The Gable Endies have yet to score their first goal of the campaign as they head in to their fourth game of the season against Clyde on Saturday.

Despite firing blanks in their opening clashes against Falkirk, Queen of the South and Dunfermline, Petrie insists he is not concerned.

He believes his side will soon be up and running once they can fully make the most of their opportunities.

‘Not worried’ about lack of goals

The Links Park boss also praised his players’ defensive abilities after conceding just the once, so far.

“We’re not overly worried about it,” Petrie said.

“Yes, we’d like to score goals, but when you flip the coin over, we have conceded one goal in 270 minutes against three teams who would fully expect to be in the top four come the end of the season.

“From that point of view, we are doing great.

“We just need to create more chances for the strikers.

“That’s why we’ve brought Rory and Matty (Right) to the club. Like most teams, the hardest part is putting the ball in the net.

“Going back to last Saturday, I thought we were slightly better in the first half, Dunfermline edged it in the second. It’s fine lines, if Kerr’s header goes in it’s a different story.

“We were satisfied with the performance last Saturday. We said to the guys after it that if we get that first half performance for the rest of the season, we’ll be fine.

“That I have no doubt about.”

Team news

Montrose will go in search of their first win with a depleted squad when The Bully Wee come to the Angus coast.

They are down SIX players due to injury.

Michael Gardyne, Terry Masson, Paul Watson, Aidan Quinn, Liam Callaghan and Dundee United loanee Adam Hutchinson all miss out.

“It’s a lengthy injury list, which unusual this season but we have a good squad to stand in,” Petrie said.

“We will still field a really strong side with subs to back that up.

“That’s why we are grateful to the board who have helped us build up a good depth of squad.

“We’ll bring in some young ones for our bench but we’ll certainly have a competitive team.”

The Links Park side will have to be on top form the get anything out of the clash with in-form Clyde.

Danny Lennon’s side have picked up seven points in their opening games – netting nine goals along the way.

“They are going great,” Petrie said. “All credit goes to Danny and [Alan] ‘Moorey’.

“I love the way they go about the job and it’s always a pleasure to play against them.

“I’m sure it will be a good game but we will have to be at it to get anything out of the game.”