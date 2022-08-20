Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first win goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first win goes on

By Scott Lorimer
August 20 2022, 5.03pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.03pm
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath’s wait for their first win of the season goes on after losing 2-1 to Queen’s Park at Gayfield.

Tam O’Brien turned into his own net to give the visitors the lead on 17 minutes, although full credit goes to Simon Murray for creating the chance.

The Lichties would have counted themselves lucky not to be further behind at the break.

They couldn’t get their equaliser and were 2-0 down. Murray again creating the chance for Scott Williamson to tap into an empty net.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for the home side but they couldn’t find that crucial second goal, despite their efforts.

Key moments

Simon Murray returned to haunt his former club playing a main role in the opening goal.

The 30-year-old striker managed to work some space in the box before firing an effort at goal.

Some of the action at Gayfield.
Derek Gaston managed to get in the way of the shot but the rebound hit Tam O’Brien, who could only watch on as the ball trundled over the line.

The Spiders could have doubled their lead moments later. O’Brien made a crucial last ditch tackle to prevent Grant Savoury from an almost certain goal.

Arbroath did have a couple of half chances but offered nothing to really trouble Calum Ferrie in the away goal – while his opposite number Gaston was the busier of two in the opening period.

The home side came out of the traps quickly after half-time but it was Queen’s Park who missed a glorious chance early on.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.
Scott Williamson saw his chance saved and Murray’s follow up scuffed shot was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton.

The home side huffed and puffed, but their best efforts came from distance.

On 74 minutes, the Spiders doubled their lead with Scott Williamson slotting into an empty net after Murray broke away up the park.

Just as it looked like it was game over, the home side got themselves back into the game, with substitute Kieran Shanks bundling the ball over the line.

The Lichties continued to push and Ferrie was forced into a diving save to prevent Shanks from levelling the scoring late on.

Arbroath star man – Derek Gaston

The Arbroath stopper was powerless to stop either of the goals but, if not for Gaston, Dick Campbell’s men would have suffered quite a considerable defeat.

The stopper pulled off a number of saves to deny the visitors.

Player ratings

Gaston 7; Thomson 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Hamilton 6; Stewart 6 (Corfe 6) , Low 6, Donnelly 6 (Hilson 6) , Linn 6 (Allan 6), McKenna 6 (Hancock 6); Fosu 6 (Shanks 6).

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made two changes from the starting XI which lost out to Dundee.

Luke Donnelly and Bobby Linn returned with Mason Hancock dropping to the bench and David Gold missing out through injury.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.
With Arbroath searching for an equaliser, Campbell made a quadruple change  on 67 minutes with Scott Allan introduced. Deri Corfe, Dale Hilson and Kieran Shanks also came on with Bobby Linn, Luke Donnelly, Scott Stewart and Daniel Fosu made way.

His final throw of the dice was to bring on Mason Hancock for Michael McKenna.

Man in the middle

It was referee Steven Kirkland’s first time taking charge of a Championship match after previously officiating in the lower leagues.

Let a couple of crunching tackles go but also seemed to blow his whistle over seemingly minor infringements.

On the whole, a fairly routine afternoon for the man in the middle.

Yellow cards: Jason Thomson, Daniel Fosu

How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

