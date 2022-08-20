Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first win goes on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s wait for their first win of the season goes on after losing 2-1 to Queen’s Park at Gayfield.

Tam O’Brien turned into his own net to give the visitors the lead on 17 minutes, although full credit goes to Simon Murray for creating the chance.

The Lichties would have counted themselves lucky not to be further behind at the break.

They couldn’t get their equaliser and were 2-0 down. Murray again creating the chance for Scott Williamson to tap into an empty net.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for the home side but they couldn’t find that crucial second goal, despite their efforts.

Key moments

Simon Murray returned to haunt his former club playing a main role in the opening goal.

The 30-year-old striker managed to work some space in the box before firing an effort at goal.

Derek Gaston managed to get in the way of the shot but the rebound hit Tam O’Brien, who could only watch on as the ball trundled over the line.

The Spiders could have doubled their lead moments later. O’Brien made a crucial last ditch tackle to prevent Grant Savoury from an almost certain goal.

Arbroath did have a couple of half chances but offered nothing to really trouble Calum Ferrie in the away goal – while his opposite number Gaston was the busier of two in the opening period.

The home side came out of the traps quickly after half-time but it was Queen’s Park who missed a glorious chance early on.

Scott Williamson saw his chance saved and Murray’s follow up scuffed shot was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton.

The home side huffed and puffed, but their best efforts came from distance.

On 74 minutes, the Spiders doubled their lead with Scott Williamson slotting into an empty net after Murray broke away up the park.

Just as it looked like it was game over, the home side got themselves back into the game, with substitute Kieran Shanks bundling the ball over the line.

The Lichties continued to push and Ferrie was forced into a diving save to prevent Shanks from levelling the scoring late on.

Arbroath star man – Derek Gaston

The Arbroath stopper was powerless to stop either of the goals but, if not for Gaston, Dick Campbell’s men would have suffered quite a considerable defeat.

The stopper pulled off a number of saves to deny the visitors.

Player ratings

Gaston 7; Thomson 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Hamilton 6; Stewart 6 (Corfe 6) , Low 6, Donnelly 6 (Hilson 6) , Linn 6 (Allan 6), McKenna 6 (Hancock 6); Fosu 6 (Shanks 6).

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made two changes from the starting XI which lost out to Dundee.

Luke Donnelly and Bobby Linn returned with Mason Hancock dropping to the bench and David Gold missing out through injury.

With Arbroath searching for an equaliser, Campbell made a quadruple change on 67 minutes with Scott Allan introduced. Deri Corfe, Dale Hilson and Kieran Shanks also came on with Bobby Linn, Luke Donnelly, Scott Stewart and Daniel Fosu made way.

His final throw of the dice was to bring on Mason Hancock for Michael McKenna.

Man in the middle

It was referee Steven Kirkland’s first time taking charge of a Championship match after previously officiating in the lower leagues.

Let a couple of crunching tackles go but also seemed to blow his whistle over seemingly minor infringements.

On the whole, a fairly routine afternoon for the man in the middle.

Yellow cards: Jason Thomson, Daniel Fosu