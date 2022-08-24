Dario Zanatta joins Hamilton from Raith Rovers for ‘undisclosed fee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dario Zanatta joins Hamilton from Raith Rovers for ‘undisclosed fee’

By Scott Lorimer
August 24 2022, 12.35pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.21pm
Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Hamilton.
Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Hamilton.

Forward Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Championship rivals Hamilton.

The 25-year-old departs the Stark’s Park side to join the Accies on a two-year deal for an “undisclosed fee”.

The Canadian-born attacker featured 76 times for the Rovers over two spells, scoring 16 times.

Zanatta featured heavily for John McGlynn’s side last season, but since his departure he has found game time harder to come by under Ian Murray.

Dario Zanatta and John McGlynn last season.
Dario Zanatta and John McGlynn last season.

He made two short appearances from the bench in the defeats to Cove Rangers and Dundee in the side’s first two games and was an unused substitute in the wins over Morton and Hamilton.

Hearts-factor sealed move

Zanatta leaves the Fife side to join up with John Rankin, whom he knows from his time as a Hearts youngster.

Upon his unveiling at Hamilton, he told the club website: “I am delighted to have signed for the club.

“Obviously, I have worked with the gaffer before at Hearts, and when the opportunity came up to work with him again I was very keen to sign.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him and his vision for the club is one which excites me.

“As a player, I want to create chances and do what I can to help this team win football matches.“

Accies head coach John Rankin added: “Dario is a fantastic addition to the squad we have here. He is direct and likes to make things happen in attack.

“I’ve worked with him before when he was a young kid, and you could see the talent he had then.

“He comes here with a good bit of experience under his belt and will improve the quality and the depth we have in the wider areas.”

Zanatta could make his Hamilton debut this weekend at home to Arbroath.

