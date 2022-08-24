Dario Zanatta joins Hamilton from Raith Rovers for ‘undisclosed fee’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forward Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Championship rivals Hamilton.

The 25-year-old departs the Stark’s Park side to join the Accies on a two-year deal for an “undisclosed fee”.

The Canadian-born attacker featured 76 times for the Rovers over two spells, scoring 16 times.

Zanatta featured heavily for John McGlynn’s side last season, but since his departure he has found game time harder to come by under Ian Murray.

He made two short appearances from the bench in the defeats to Cove Rangers and Dundee in the side’s first two games and was an unused substitute in the wins over Morton and Hamilton.

Hearts-factor sealed move

Zanatta leaves the Fife side to join up with John Rankin, whom he knows from his time as a Hearts youngster.

Upon his unveiling at Hamilton, he told the club website: “I am delighted to have signed for the club.

“Obviously, I have worked with the gaffer before at Hearts, and when the opportunity came up to work with him again I was very keen to sign.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him and his vision for the club is one which excites me.

“As a player, I want to create chances and do what I can to help this team win football matches.“

Accies head coach John Rankin added: “Dario is a fantastic addition to the squad we have here. He is direct and likes to make things happen in attack.

“I’ve worked with him before when he was a young kid, and you could see the talent he had then.

“He comes here with a good bit of experience under his belt and will improve the quality and the depth we have in the wider areas.”

Zanatta could make his Hamilton debut this weekend at home to Arbroath.