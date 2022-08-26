Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to FOUR new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to FOUR new signings

By Scott Lorimer
August 26 2022, 4.15pm
Ian and Dick Campbell have found Arbroath's start to the season 'frustrating'.
Ian and Dick Campbell have found Arbroath's start to the season 'frustrating'.

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell has expressed his ‘immense frustration’ at being unable to add more players to his side.

The Lichties have signed seven players, so far, this summer with a few more targeted before the loan window for Scottish clubs shuts on October 1.

‘Pink’ is pleased with the quality of the players brought in so far but is still looking for a few more additions to complete the team.

They haven’t been short on agents offering up their clients, but Campbell says he has had to turn a number of players away as they don’t fit the bill for the Gayfield side.

Up to four more signings

He told Arbroath TV that he and brother Dick are still on the hunt for new additions, with up to four players being fought.

“You have to factor in our aspiration.” Campbell said. “That is to do well, get in the middle of the league of the play-offs. But our primary objective is to stay in the league.

“You lose certain players who can make a difference to your team.

Arbroath have struggled to find a replacement for Jack Hamilton up front.
Arbroath have struggled to find a replacement for Jack Hamilton up front.

“It’s up to us to fill those gaps and develop. At this moment in time it has been immensely frustrating.

“There’s not much wrong with the players we’ve got. They are still great players and a great team.

“I’d be hoping to compliment these players over the next wee while, but it’s a challenge.

“We are hoping to get players in, probably loan players, between now and when the window closes.

“If things go well for us, we’ll have three or four. If they don’t go well, we’ll have a couple.”

Frustrations on field as well as off it

Campbell has also been left frustrated by his side on the field.

Arbroath sit bottom of the league, without a win in four games. The side were top scorers last season but have found goals hard to come by this term.

‘Pink’ appreciates why some supporters might be unhappy with the results but says it’s too early to panic.

He is convinced his side will come good and there is no better time to bag their first win against Hamilton on Saturday.

Dick and Ian Campbell discuss tactics on the sideline.
Dick and Ian Campbell discuss tactics on the sideline.

“At this moment, fans won’t be happy – but you have to stick together,” he said.

“We’ll get back to basics and see what happens on Saturday. Hamilton are a team that want to stay in the league – everyone wants to stay in the league.

“Will we get further up the league? I think so. I know so.

“Will we have a good season? Absolutely.

“We are getting tested at the moment. What is getting tested is the ability of each player and our team performance.

“We’ll be fine because our track record shows that.”

“We have to win points but there is no team I am scared of. I believe in the players, so does Dick, so let’s get on with it.”

