Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to FOUR new signings

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell has expressed his ‘immense frustration’ at being unable to add more players to his side.

The Lichties have signed seven players, so far, this summer with a few more targeted before the loan window for Scottish clubs shuts on October 1.

‘Pink’ is pleased with the quality of the players brought in so far but is still looking for a few more additions to complete the team.

They haven’t been short on agents offering up their clients, but Campbell says he has had to turn a number of players away as they don’t fit the bill for the Gayfield side.

Up to four more signings

He told Arbroath TV that he and brother Dick are still on the hunt for new additions, with up to four players being fought.

“You have to factor in our aspiration.” Campbell said. “That is to do well, get in the middle of the league of the play-offs. But our primary objective is to stay in the league.

“You lose certain players who can make a difference to your team.

“It’s up to us to fill those gaps and develop. At this moment in time it has been immensely frustrating.

“There’s not much wrong with the players we’ve got. They are still great players and a great team.

“I’d be hoping to compliment these players over the next wee while, but it’s a challenge.

“We are hoping to get players in, probably loan players, between now and when the window closes.

“If things go well for us, we’ll have three or four. If they don’t go well, we’ll have a couple.”

Frustrations on field as well as off it

Campbell has also been left frustrated by his side on the field.

Arbroath sit bottom of the league, without a win in four games. The side were top scorers last season but have found goals hard to come by this term.

‘Pink’ appreciates why some supporters might be unhappy with the results but says it’s too early to panic.

He is convinced his side will come good and there is no better time to bag their first win against Hamilton on Saturday.

“At this moment, fans won’t be happy – but you have to stick together,” he said.

“We’ll get back to basics and see what happens on Saturday. Hamilton are a team that want to stay in the league – everyone wants to stay in the league.

“Will we get further up the league? I think so. I know so.

“Will we have a good season? Absolutely.

“We are getting tested at the moment. What is getting tested is the ability of each player and our team performance.

“We’ll be fine because our track record shows that.”

“We have to win points but there is no team I am scared of. I believe in the players, so does Dick, so let’s get on with it.”