Luke Donnelly leaves Arbroath by ‘mutual consent’

By Scott Lorimer
August 29 2022, 5.19pm
Luke Donnelly has left Arbroath
Luke Donnelly has left Arbroath

Forward Luke Donnelly has left Arbroath despite a year remaining on his contract.

The 26-year-old departs the Angus side after joining in January 2019 and helped the club to clinch the League One title in his first season.

Donnelly penned a contract extension with Dick Campbell’s side at Christmas but both parties have agreed to terminate his deal by ‘mutual consent’

The attacker featured more than 100 times for the Lichties but has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Arbroath boss Campbell previously hinted that some players could leave the club as he seeks to bring in reinforcements.

Announcing his departure, the club wrote: “LD has been a big part of our dressing room for over three and a half seasons and will be missed by everyone at Gayfield.

“We wish him all the very best for the future and Luke will be welcome back at Gayfield anytime.

“Good luck LD and thank you!”

