FAN VIEW: Raith Rovers fans should strap themselves in for ‘rollercoaster’ season

By Craig Cairns
August 31 2022, 10.45am
Ethan Ross reduced the deficit against Thistle but it wasn't enough.
The Scottish Championship can be unpredictable at the best of times – and this season is shaping up to be one of the toughest to call.

Raith Rovers followed up back-to-back defeats with consecutive wins before another defeat at Firhill.

As in the home defeat to Dundee, there were positive signs against Partick Thistle – from a squad still being put together.

Ian Murray is still looking to add to his squad.

Courier Sport got the view of a supporter after the side picked up six points from the first five league matches.

David Proudfoot (Raith Rovers season-ticket holder)

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Partick Thistle in Maryhill was yet further evidence that this Championship season is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

Partick looked like a confident, balanced and well-prepared side, whereas Rovers were somewhat nervy and lacking belief.

Understandable considering the back four is almost unrecognisable from last season and is relying on 18-year-old loanee Connor O’Riordan to hold things together

Connor O’Riordan has impressed so far.

He has been excellent thus far.

Rovers were completely outplayed by Partick in the first half and fortunate to go in at half-time just 2-1 down.

A bit too early

However, there is no doubt that the second half showed much improvement and we almost snatched a point from our experienced opposition.

Both Ethan Ross and Kyle Connell missed excellent chances – the latter hitting the post – as Ian Murray gradually made attacking substitution after attacking substitution, which eventually saw O’Riordan as our only recognised defender.

Ethan Ross hits the post:

Maybe if the players had shown some of the manager’s bravery on the pitch in the first half, the game could have played out differently.

Ultimately we knew Thistle away was always going to be tough and it probably came just a bit too early in the season for us.

Short in key areas

It is difficult to compete with a team that has proven goalscorers: well-known face around Stark’s, Brian Graham, started the game.

They also have the depth to bring on another experienced striker in Anton Dowds.

Our youthful bench does not strike fear into our opponents, nor offer confidence to our own fans, but it would be wrong to judge until the injured players are back fit and ready for action.

The post-game consensus was that we are still short of a defender and a striker.

Murray clearly knows this himself – but the manager comes across as calm and assured, and willing to wait until he finds the right fit for the team.

Buckle up!

The signings of O’Riordan and Nolan seemed to come from nowhere and, although Nolan did not have his best game on Saturday, these two look like shrewd acquisitions.

Good business: Ryan Nolan.

It is a complete change from the central-defensive pairing of Christophe Berra and Scott Brown that played in the final Premier Sports Cup group game up in Aberdeen.

It is early days but Rovers fans need to brace themselves for the ride.

As long as the players keep working hard and picking up points here and there, we should still be in the promotion mix come the turn of the year.

