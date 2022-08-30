What Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray needs as transfer deadline day approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray needs as transfer deadline day approaches

By Craig Cairns
August 30 2022, 12.33pm Updated: August 30 2022, 5.36pm
Ian Murray is still looking to add players to his squad.
Ian Murray is still looking to add players to his squad.

Raith Rovers have made a bit of a stop-start to the season under Ian Murray.

After a thumping 6-0 win over Peterhead they missed an excellent opportunity to progress to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

The league preparations were then disrupted by Christophe Berra’s retirement, the only recognised central defender at Rovers at the time.

It meant a makeshift back four, followed by blooding a young new pairing in Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan.

Raith Rovers’ 18-year-old defender Connor O’Riordan.

Two defeats in the league were followed by two wins before Saturday’s defeat at Partick Thistle.

The transfer deadline does bring an end to recruitment, with loans and free agents still available beyond Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Courier Sport takes a look at where Raith need to strengthen in order of priority.

Goalscorer

Though Rovers need numbers, manager Ian Murray said recently that he is “relaxed” with his squad for now.

A gruelling fixture schedule ahead, however, means that when injuries and suspensions inevitably kick in, there needs to be more in reserve.

The priority is a goalscorer.

Even though Murray has players all over the pitch capable of scoring, his side could do with a reliable goalscorer.

The issue with that is that pretty much everyone else is.

Jamie Gullan has shown his worth to the side and Kyle Connell is still settling in but even beyond these two another striker is required.

Raith striker Kyle Connell.

Defensive cover and competition

When going with a small squad, versatile players are worth their weight in gold.

Scott Brown covered well at centre-back but it is not a long-term solution.

Liam Dick can also fill in but beyond that there is little cover for the new defensive partnership.

Even if Nolan and O’Riordan stay injury- and suspension-free more cover is needed for the number of matches ahead alone.

O’Riordan is just 18 years old while Nolan has not played a lot of football in recent years due to injury.

Ryan Nolan made his debut away to Cove Rangers.

This area, as well as the attack, will be boosted with the return of long-term absentees Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang.

Winger

An “out-and-out winger” is something Murray expressed an interest in a few weeks ago, though said it was down his list of priorities.

Asked last week by Courier Sport if the sale of Dario Zanatta to Hamilton Accies made this more of a pressing concern, Murray said “not really”.

He added that it is an opportunity for teenager Quinn Coulson.

Quinn Coulson has been given opportunities from the bench.

Raith are already fairly well-stocked in this area with Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross – although they both tend to drift into or attack the centre.

Dylan Easton has also played on the wing but, as he does even when starting in the centre, he floats around the pitch looking to spark attacks.

