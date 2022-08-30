What Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray needs as transfer deadline day approaches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have made a bit of a stop-start to the season under Ian Murray.

After a thumping 6-0 win over Peterhead they missed an excellent opportunity to progress to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

The league preparations were then disrupted by Christophe Berra’s retirement, the only recognised central defender at Rovers at the time.

It meant a makeshift back four, followed by blooding a young new pairing in Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan.

Two defeats in the league were followed by two wins before Saturday’s defeat at Partick Thistle.

The transfer deadline does bring an end to recruitment, with loans and free agents still available beyond Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Courier Sport takes a look at where Raith need to strengthen in order of priority.

Goalscorer

Though Rovers need numbers, manager Ian Murray said recently that he is “relaxed” with his squad for now.

A gruelling fixture schedule ahead, however, means that when injuries and suspensions inevitably kick in, there needs to be more in reserve.

The priority is a goalscorer.

Even though Murray has players all over the pitch capable of scoring, his side could do with a reliable goalscorer.

The issue with that is that pretty much everyone else is.

Jamie Gullan has shown his worth to the side and Kyle Connell is still settling in but even beyond these two another striker is required.

Defensive cover and competition

When going with a small squad, versatile players are worth their weight in gold.

Scott Brown covered well at centre-back but it is not a long-term solution.

Liam Dick can also fill in but beyond that there is little cover for the new defensive partnership.

Even if Nolan and O’Riordan stay injury- and suspension-free more cover is needed for the number of matches ahead alone.

O’Riordan is just 18 years old while Nolan has not played a lot of football in recent years due to injury.

This area, as well as the attack, will be boosted with the return of long-term absentees Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang.

Winger

An “out-and-out winger” is something Murray expressed an interest in a few weeks ago, though said it was down his list of priorities.

Asked last week by Courier Sport if the sale of Dario Zanatta to Hamilton Accies made this more of a pressing concern, Murray said “not really”.

He added that it is an opportunity for teenager Quinn Coulson.

Raith are already fairly well-stocked in this area with Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross – although they both tend to drift into or attack the centre.

Dylan Easton has also played on the wing but, as he does even when starting in the centre, he floats around the pitch looking to spark attacks.