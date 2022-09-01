Arbroath add Birmingham loanee Oakley and former Charlton kid Isiaka to squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have sought to added to their attack and defence with the announcement of two signings.

The Lichties have brought in attacker Kareem Isiaka and defender Marcel Oakley.

The pair have become Dick Campbell’s eighth and ninth signings of the summer.

Isiaka, 21, has put pen to paper on a short-term deal while Oakley, 19, joins on loan until January.

Isiaka has been without a club since January after leaving Icelandic side UMF Víkingur Ólafsvík.

There he scored 14 goals in 21 appearances.

Kareem Isiaka with 2 goals today! 8 goals in 10 games…. pic.twitter.com/sgIUfN8x6Q — Think90 Sports Management (@think90sm) June 26, 2021

The attacker had a trial with Championship rivals Raith Rovers earlier in the summer.

He featured for the Fife side in their preseason friendly against Kelty Hearts in July.

Isiaka started his career with the Charlton academy before moving on to National League side Welling United, prior to his stint in Iceland.

Birmingham prospect Oakley, meanwhile, featured twice for The Blues’ first team last season in the English Championship.

The 19-year-old can play centrally or on the right.

Good luck, Marcel! 🙌 Blues can confirm that Marcel Oakley has joined Arbroath on loan until January. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 1, 2022

City academy manager Kristjaan Speakman said: “Oakley has the flexibility to play centre-back or right-back and is a very robust defender who excels in one-v-one duels in either position.

“His athletic qualities are improving and in possession as a right back he has the physical and technical qualities to join play in high areas of the pitch.”

Both players could make their Lichties debut this weekend when they host Partick Thistle in the Championship.