EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts open to talks on earlier kick-off times to limit impact of cost of living

Kelty Hearts would be open to the possibility of earlier kick-off times to reduce the use of floodlights.

The rising cost of living is impacting families and businesses up and down the country.

A recent hike in the energy cap means bills will continue to rise beyond what is already a record rise of 54% this year.

With things like undersoil heating and floodlights certain to be used heavily during the upcoming winter, the impact on Scotland’s football clubs is just as severe.

Reports this week revealed English lower league bosses were to meet to discuss earlier kick-off times in order to reduce floodlight use.

Courier Sport understands that there are no such plans for north of the border.

However clubs can apply to the SPFL to request an earlier kick-off.

Dunfermline ‘red herring’

For Kelty, even before the latest surge in prices takes hold, other sources of revenue have already been affected.

Speaking to Courier Sport the club’s sporting director Andy Barrowman explained where Kelty’s budget has been strained.

“Outwith the same issues that people in general in businesses are experiencing, in terms of energy costs rising and things like that, fans have less disposable income,” he says.

“People don’t have as much money for merchandise, tickets, programs, the social club.

“We are seeing a little downturn in those this season.

“Going up a league, the Dunfermline game was great for us.

“There was a huge buzz around that and we got a really big crowd on the day – a record crowd at that, but I think that was a red herring.

“Even this week we’re playing Falkirk and we probably expected a higher uptake in tickets.”

Daylight savings

Barrowman adds that sales could pick up as the week progresses, especially given Falkirk had a midweek cup game.

Then again, that game itself could be making some think twice about two away trips in a week during these times.

Hopefully the floodlights will not be needed when John Potter’s men take on the Bairns this Saturday at 3pm.

Regardless of when the sides meet at New Central Park in February, the extra lighting will be more than necessary.

Those bills are covered by Fife Council but other clubs may approach the SPFL to enquire about starting matches earlier in the day.

“Earlier kick-offs are not something we’ve discussed,” adds Barrowman, “It’s not something we are looking at at the minute.

“We would do it if we could and the other teams were in agreement.

“But football should be played at three o’clock on a Saturday, shouldn’t it?

Floodlight argument failure

“I get it, I like people thinking outside the box,” he continues.

“Sometimes in football we do things because we’ve always done it that way.

“So I’m not averse to looking at different things to help.”

However, with the savings on reduced floodlight use comes the potential for further impact on revenue streams already taking a hit.

Using his clubs own facilities as an example, Barrowman adds: “Hospitality opens at 12/12.30pm, so if you bring that forward then you are losing that.”

“There are other impacts, OK you’d be saving on the costs of the floodlights but you’d probably be hit elsewhere.”