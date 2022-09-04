4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties’ problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties’ problem

By Scott Lorimer
September 4 2022, 11.30am
Dick Campbell's side put in another toothless performance against Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell's side put in another toothless performance against Partick Thistle.

Another week, another defeat, another goalless performance for Arbroath.

There is no beating around it; it is still very early in the season but if they can’t start turning around results, they are almost certainly facing a fight to stay in the Championship.

That is the sole aim, after all. The manner of the performances, though, is leaving a lot to be desired.

On Saturday it was no different as they went down 2-0 at home to Partick Thistle.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from a tough day at Gayfield Park.

Dire attacking stat

Last season, Arbroath were top scorers in the Championship with 53 goals.

After six games last term they had already bagged 14.

This season, they are sitting at three; a Nicky Low penalty and two balls bundled over the line by Colin Hamilton and Kieran Shanks.

They are simply not creating chances – a stark contrast to their Premier Sports Cup group stage just two months ago.

On Saturday, the Lichties managed just ONE shot at goal on their home turf.

Bobby Linn’s attempt on the 7th minute was never troubling David Mitchell either.

His effort came a lot sooner than their first shot on Tuesday night at Firhill on 38 minutes.

Many supporters would have seen that as a warm up attempt with much more to come. But they were left bitterly disappointed.

They haven’t offered up much recently either.

Arbroath have attempted a meagre 11 shots in their last three games combined.

Dick Campbell will need to start getting a tune out of his attack and quickly.

Dowds returns to haunt Arbroath

Anton Dowds scored some big goals for Arbroath during his loan spell last season, including the winner against Morton at Christmas to send them top.

It was written in the script the Partick forward would come back to haunt his former side as he came off the bench to open the scoring.

The 25-year-old is everything Arbroath need right now; a big, instinctive striker in the box.

Dale Hilson, then Kieran Shanks, led the line at Gayfield, but more often than not they found themselves out wide with the ball – rather than in front of goal.

They also had no one in the box to cross to.

Just now, Arbroath are toothless. Dick Campbell has said for weeks the need to get two or three strikers in.

On deadline day, one arrived in the form of Kareem Isiaka.

Anton Dowds scored some crucial goals in his time at Arbroath.
Anton Dowds scored some crucial goals in his time at Arbroath.

He still has the rest of the month to bring in attacking reinforcements from elsewhere in Scotland.

The problem is they are now fishing from the same, very limited, pond as some of their rivals, including Dundee.

Had Arbroath managed to prise Dowds away from parent club Falkirk in January on a permanent deal, it could have all been very different.

Allan sees red

Dick Campbell believes “frustration” got the better of Scott Allan when he saw red for two quick-fire bookings.

The Arbroath gaffer said the 30-year-old was brought to the club to create opportunities – not to make tackles.

The two fouls which led to his sending off were cynical, if not a bit nasty.

Perhaps he saw the red mist after getting some close attention from Thistle defenders in the first half. But that can be of no excuse.

The first saw him scythe down Harry Milne as they looked to mount a counter attack. The referee waved play on.

Before the ball went out of play he was involved again, leading with his elbow in a coming-together with Ross Docherty.

Scott Allan saw red for Arbroath after two reckless fouls.
Scott Allan saw red for Arbroath after two reckless fouls.

This time, Duncan Williams did have a word. Yellow, yellow, red.

At the time, the score was still level and Arbroath were in the game.

Allan not only let his team down on Saturday – but he will do so again next week against Raith Rovers while he serves his suspension.

Glum at Gayfield

Off the field, the club have made great efforts to improve the match day experience. The playing squad are not yet living up to their end of the bargain.

For the first time in a while, the Gayfield crowd let their disapproval be known to the board, Dick Campbell and the Arbroath players.

Boos rang around when Bobby Linn was replaced by Deri Corfe midway through the second half.

Arbroath have made considerable improvements to Gayfield.
Arbroath have made considerable improvements to Gayfield.

The Lichties faithful expressed their disappointment at full-time, too.

More than 1,400 fans have snapped up season tickets in the hope their side can replicate the heroics of last season.

So far, they’ve not had much to cheer about and, at this rate, the season could turn out to be a nightmare.

