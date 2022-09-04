4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties’ problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another week, another defeat, another goalless performance for Arbroath.

There is no beating around it; it is still very early in the season but if they can’t start turning around results, they are almost certainly facing a fight to stay in the Championship.

That is the sole aim, after all. The manner of the performances, though, is leaving a lot to be desired.

On Saturday it was no different as they went down 2-0 at home to Partick Thistle.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from a tough day at Gayfield Park.

Dire attacking stat

Last season, Arbroath were top scorers in the Championship with 53 goals.

After six games last term they had already bagged 14.

This season, they are sitting at three; a Nicky Low penalty and two balls bundled over the line by Colin Hamilton and Kieran Shanks.

They are simply not creating chances – a stark contrast to their Premier Sports Cup group stage just two months ago.

On Saturday, the Lichties managed just ONE shot at goal on their home turf.

Bobby Linn’s attempt on the 7th minute was never troubling David Mitchell either.

7’ Bobby Linn with a curling shot just over after a Mason Hancock cross 0-0 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 3, 2022

His effort came a lot sooner than their first shot on Tuesday night at Firhill on 38 minutes.

Many supporters would have seen that as a warm up attempt with much more to come. But they were left bitterly disappointed.

They haven’t offered up much recently either.

Arbroath have attempted a meagre 11 shots in their last three games combined.

Dick Campbell will need to start getting a tune out of his attack and quickly.

Dowds returns to haunt Arbroath

Anton Dowds scored some big goals for Arbroath during his loan spell last season, including the winner against Morton at Christmas to send them top.

It was written in the script the Partick forward would come back to haunt his former side as he came off the bench to open the scoring.

The 25-year-old is everything Arbroath need right now; a big, instinctive striker in the box.

Dale Hilson, then Kieran Shanks, led the line at Gayfield, but more often than not they found themselves out wide with the ball – rather than in front of goal.

They also had no one in the box to cross to.

Just now, Arbroath are toothless. Dick Campbell has said for weeks the need to get two or three strikers in.

On deadline day, one arrived in the form of Kareem Isiaka.

He still has the rest of the month to bring in attacking reinforcements from elsewhere in Scotland.

The problem is they are now fishing from the same, very limited, pond as some of their rivals, including Dundee.

Had Arbroath managed to prise Dowds away from parent club Falkirk in January on a permanent deal, it could have all been very different.

Allan sees red

Dick Campbell believes “frustration” got the better of Scott Allan when he saw red for two quick-fire bookings.

The Arbroath gaffer said the 30-year-old was brought to the club to create opportunities – not to make tackles.

The two fouls which led to his sending off were cynical, if not a bit nasty.

Scott Allan’s second booking (before he received his first) was just ridiculous. Referee Duncan Williams could have shown a straight red for this alone. Really, really daft and cost his team today. pic.twitter.com/vNtEtNK4yW — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) September 3, 2022

Perhaps he saw the red mist after getting some close attention from Thistle defenders in the first half. But that can be of no excuse.

The first saw him scythe down Harry Milne as they looked to mount a counter attack. The referee waved play on.

Before the ball went out of play he was involved again, leading with his elbow in a coming-together with Ross Docherty.

This time, Duncan Williams did have a word. Yellow, yellow, red.

At the time, the score was still level and Arbroath were in the game.

Allan not only let his team down on Saturday – but he will do so again next week against Raith Rovers while he serves his suspension.

Glum at Gayfield

Off the field, the club have made great efforts to improve the match day experience. The playing squad are not yet living up to their end of the bargain.

For the first time in a while, the Gayfield crowd let their disapproval be known to the board, Dick Campbell and the Arbroath players.

Boos rang around when Bobby Linn was replaced by Deri Corfe midway through the second half.

The Lichties faithful expressed their disappointment at full-time, too.

More than 1,400 fans have snapped up season tickets in the hope their side can replicate the heroics of last season.

So far, they’ve not had much to cheer about and, at this rate, the season could turn out to be a nightmare.