Why Kelty Hearts’ win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first looks

Like for many other Scottish clubs, the early stages of the transfer window were tough for Kelty Hearts.

For preseason friendlies John Potter – not long in the door as manager – used square pegs and under-20s to fill match-day squads.

That persisted for the Premier Sports Cup – but so did a trend which would see Kelty be joint-bottom and winless after five League 1 matches.

The Maroon Machine took Scottish Premiership play-off finalists Inverness all the way before losing to a last-minute George Oakley goal.

Alfredo Agyeman chance versus Inverness:

Kelty were more disappointing in the next match versus Albion Rovers but still competed before losing two goals in the final 10 minutes in a 2-0 defeat.

A terrific response versus Cove Rangers was followed up with a makeshift defence sent out to take on Premiership opposition Livingston.

Dougie Hill signed a short-term contract to help out and was paired in the back three with teenager Scott Cameron – his senior debut.

Matters were not aided by Nathan Austin – one of the scorers versus Cove – leaving the field injured in the first half and making just one appearance since.

Flag day

Kelty were in a bouyant mood when they raised the League 2 flag ahead of their opening league match.

They carried that into their play, dominating the early stages, forcing a number of saves out of FC Edinburgh’s Robbie Mutch before conceding.

Joe Cardle’s chance versus FC Edinburgh:

Two matches later versus Clyde was similar, a game in which they enjoyed 59% of the possession.

A second-half capitulation made for a harsh scoreline of 3-0.

There have been poorer performances between those but their league position has not fully reflected performances.

More players added

Since then – unlike some others close to home – recruitment issues have eased.

Veteran defender Steven Bell joined and instantly showed his game-management qualities in the draw versus Dunfermline.

Scott McGill’s chance versus Dunfermline:

It was their first league point of the season but another game in which they dominated the first half and faded in the second.

Scott McGill and Darren Lyon are welcome additions to the midfield, as is another experienced campaigner in full-back Jason Thomson.

The former Raith Rovers and Arbroath defender made his debut versus Falkirk and helped bring about just the second clean sheet in all competitions so far this season.

Meantime, key players such as Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle have been working their way back to fitness.

Stats back it up

Kelty currently sit fourth in the league for average possession.

They are also well underperforming their xG (expected goals) of almost 8 – the league average – scoring just three times so far, the lowest in the division.

The issue at the other end before Saturday was not just the amount of goals they conceded but the number of second-half ones.

Of the 19 goals conceded across three competitions so far Kelty have let in 14 of those after the break.

This may very well be down to the late recruitment and the fitness issues they have not had to seek.

What is clear is that the spine of the side was there going into the season and the win over Falkirk was nothing more than they’ve deserved.