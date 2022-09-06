Why Kelty Hearts’ win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Kelty Hearts’ win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first looks

By Craig Cairns
September 6 2022, 6.00pm
Kelty boss John Potter not has more players available.

Like for many other Scottish clubs, the early stages of the transfer window were tough for Kelty Hearts.

For preseason friendlies John Potter – not long in the door as manager – used square pegs and under-20s to fill match-day squads.

That persisted for the Premier Sports Cup – but so did a trend which would see Kelty be joint-bottom and winless after five League 1 matches.

The Maroon Machine took Scottish Premiership play-off finalists Inverness all the way before losing to a last-minute George Oakley goal.

Alfredo Agyeman chance versus Inverness:

Kelty were more disappointing in the next match versus Albion Rovers but still competed before losing two goals in the final 10 minutes in a 2-0 defeat.

A terrific response versus Cove Rangers was followed up with a makeshift defence sent out to take on Premiership opposition Livingston.

Dougie Hill signed a short-term contract to help out and was paired in the back three with teenager Scott Cameron – his senior debut.

Matters were not aided by Nathan Austin – one of the scorers versus Cove – leaving the field injured in the first half and making just one appearance since.

Flag day

Kelty were in a bouyant mood when they raised the League 2 flag ahead of their opening league match.

They carried that into their play, dominating the early stages, forcing a number of saves out of FC Edinburgh’s Robbie Mutch before conceding.

Joe Cardle’s chance versus FC Edinburgh:

Two matches later versus Clyde was similar, a game in which they enjoyed 59% of the possession.

A second-half capitulation made for a harsh scoreline of 3-0.

There have been poorer performances between those but their league position has not fully reflected performances.

More players added

Since then – unlike some others close to home – recruitment issues have eased.

Veteran defender Steven Bell joined and instantly showed his game-management qualities in the draw versus Dunfermline.

Scott McGill’s chance versus Dunfermline:

It was their first league point of the season but another game in which they dominated the first half and faded in the second.

Scott McGill and Darren Lyon are welcome additions to the midfield, as is another experienced campaigner in full-back Jason Thomson.

The former Raith Rovers and Arbroath defender made his debut versus Falkirk and helped bring about just the second clean sheet in all competitions so far this season.

Meantime, key players such as Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle have been working their way back to fitness.

Joe Cardle missed the start of the season due to injury.

Stats back it up

Kelty currently sit fourth in the league for average possession.

They are also well underperforming their xG (expected goals) of almost 8 – the league average – scoring just three times so far, the lowest in the division.

The issue at the other end before Saturday was not just the amount of goals they conceded but the number of second-half ones.

Of the 19 goals conceded across three competitions so far Kelty have let in 14 of those after the break.

This may very well be down to the late recruitment and the fitness issues they have not had to seek.

What is clear is that the spine of the side was there going into the season and the win over Falkirk was nothing more than they’ve deserved.

