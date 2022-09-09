Dunfermline’s James McPake delighted for Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie after under-21 call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s James McPake delighted for Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie after under-21 call-up

By Craig Cairns
September 9 2022, 8.30am
Chris Mochrie celebrates with his teammates after his debut goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Chris Mochrie celebrates with his teammates after his debut goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake has praised Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie after he was called up to the Scotland under-21 squad.

The Pars boss brought the midfielder to the club ahead of the trip to FC Edinburgh – a match in which he came off the bench to score on his debut.

After a few more appearances he has since forced his way into the starting line-up and played a key role in the most recent victory over Queen of the South.

Mochrie has worked his way up through the Scotland age levels and has been rewarded for his early season form with a call-up to Scot Gemmill’s squad.

“Chris has been fantastic since he came in,” said McPake.

“I spoke to Liam Fox as soon as I got this job and Chris was one he said to take.”

James McPake said Mochrie has become a key part of his team. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The Pars manager was aware of the talented midfielder from his eight years at Dundee.

“Chris was playing for Dundee United at the time,” added McPake.

‘He’s an important player for us’

Mochrie will be in the squad to face Northern Ireland on September 22. It means he will miss the Pars’ match versus Celtic B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The loanee already played in earlier in the competition for the United under-20s.

McPake sees the value in going away as part of a national set-up and was happy to see a young Dundee star get the nod as well.

“We’re delighted for Chris, it’s good for him to go away. I’m delighted for him and I hope he does well.

“He’s an important player for us and he’s been excellent since he came in from Dundee United. It’s all down to him.”

