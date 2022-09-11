Scott Brown says Raith Rovers start isn’t good enough but success was never going to be ‘ready-made’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown knows that six points from the first 18 available is not good enough.

The Raith Rovers team captain can see why the lowly league position would worry fans.

Raith sit eighth after two wins and four defeats, most recently a 2-0 defeat at home to Inverness.

However he has seen enough from his side to have confidence they are going in the right direction.

Speaking to Courier Sport, the midfielder stressed that these things can take time.

Fine margins

Brown was named as team captain by Murray, extra responsibility he “relishes”.

He has captained the side since the opening day versus Cove Rangers.

“As a team we know that two wins out of six games isn’t where we want to be and we need to pick up,” said Brown.

“I don’t think there’s been many games where we have been battered by any team.

“In these leagues I think it’s the fine margins – League 1 is pretty much the same.

“It’s the team that makes the least mistakes that goes on to win the game, nine times out of 10.”

Still gelling

After filling in a centre-half Brown is happy to be playing in the centre of the park once again.

This is down to the pairing of summer signing Ryan Nolan and Swindon Town loanee Connor O’Riordan at the heart of defence.

They are still young and still learning, never mind the fact that they are playing in Scotland for the first time, alongside each other for the first time.

“We’ve got a lot of new players, we’ve got a new manager that came in in the summer as well,” added Brown.

“We’ve got a new assistant manager [in Scott Agnew] as well.

“These things take time. It wasn’t going to be ready-made.

“We weren’t all of a sudden going to be the end product on the park, it’s taking time.

“Week by week we feel like we are getting a bit closer.”