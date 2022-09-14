For the love of the club – the people behind Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers fan media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

For the love of the club – the people behind Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers fan media

By Craig Cairns
September 14 2022, 6.39pm Updated: September 14 2022, 6.57pm
Dunfermline fan Ben Crawford creates social media content.
Dunfermline fan Ben Crawford creates social media content.

“Hobby” is the word used by both Ben Crawford and Graeme Kilgour when speaking to Courier Sport.

They have both dipped their toes into creating content for the love of the game – and they’ve both made a success of it.

Crawford is a Dunfermline Athletic supporter – most of his YouTube videos reflect that but he has also covered other clubs’ matches.

He has recently made the move to TikTok.

Kilgour, along with co-hosts and fellow Rovers fans Angus Shepherd, Stu Kirk, Scott Flemming and Blair Hopcroft, volunteers for radio station K107FM.

He puts together the Saturday Sports Show and covers Raith but gives attention to the likes of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, Fife Flyers and Kirkcaldy & Dysar.

‘People actually listen to it’

Kilgour runs his own company, Right Track Training, but makes sure there is time for his labour of love.

“Its a hobby more than anything else, we don’t do it for anything other than enjoyment,” he said.

“We talk about Raith Rovers and people actually listen to it.”

It was also for the joy of doing so that Crawford got involved.

He was influenced by the likes of English Youtuber Thogden – who recently passed 1 million subscribers – and Motherwell supporter Goggsy.

“It was just a hobby at the time when I was a bit younger,” he said.

“I have to admit, the first few I did weren’t fantastic. I wasn’t really talking much during them.”

Awards nomination

At the start of the 2019/2020 season he set himself a goal: “My ultimate aim was to get to the Football Content awards finals.”

He hit that target, bagging a nomination for best young content creator category.

That was pre-Covid and he had success in that time with a Dundee derby video when United ran out 6-2 winners.

Crawford’s Dundee United 6-2 Dundee video is his most popular.

It remains his most popular video on the channel and he still gets messages about it

Some Youtubers have reported some disdain from those around them in the gound, Crawford found the opposite.

“Even to this day people still come up to me,” he added.

“At the recent Queen of the South match – away from home, you’re not really expecting to be noticed apart from the people you know within the Dunfermline fan base.

“I came onto the concourse and Queen of the South young boys asked for a picture because they recognised me.”

Award-winning

Kilgour and his team also had some success during lockdown – within a year of the show kicking off.

During the pandemic he was approached by the station to make a sports show and jumped at the chance for “selfish reasons”.

Graeme Kilgour (centre) with two co-hosts at the National Community Radio Awards.

In their first year they took bronze in the community sports show of the year category at the National Community Radio Awards.

They also featured in a few trade publications for their innovative use of Twitter Space.

The Raith Rovers part of the show is recorded this way, allowing a phone-in format and a “live feel” when broadcast on a Saturday.

‘Emotional’ Twitter Space

During lockdown it also led to former players completely throwing themselves into it.

“We were the first community radio show to do that and a few broadcast magazines did a few article about it.

“It was good to get the football phone-in style.

“And because we record on a Thursday and it goes out on a Saturday it gives us that live feel.

“On our first night we got former players Mark Ferry and Marco Pelosi.

“They both got involved and Mark Ferry had been on a day out.

“It was a Friday we did it, he’d had a couple of beers and he started getting emotional about his time there!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Leading from the back: Kyle Benedictus. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Benedictus delighted with Dunfermline captain 'honour' but wants 11 leaders on the pitch
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Kyle Benedictus didn't know extent of Dunfermline v Falkirk rivalry - but that didn't…
Connor McBride made his debut from the bench versus Inverness. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers new boy Connor McBride on his preferred position and the type of…
0
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride.
EXCLUSIVE: Exploits against the likes of Man City and Arsenal U23s put Connor McBride…
0
Kai Kennedy may make his Falkirk debut.
Ex-Par could make his Falkirk debut versus Dunfermline - and another former player has…
0
The Dunfermline fans turned out in their numbers.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0