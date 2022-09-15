James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but one player available

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake expects a clean bill of health, other than one of his Dunfermline Athletic players, for this weekend’s visit of Falkirk.

Paul Allan is the only player who remains out for the League 1 meeting, meaning Craig Wighton is expected to be in the squad.

Kevin O’Hara was expected to recover in time for last week’s postponed trip to face Clyde.

“Other than Paul Allan they should be [available],” said McPake.

“Craig Wighton has started to join in a bit again and he is looking good. Kevin has been training albeit with a knock that we are managing.

“Everybody else is good, no issues apart from Paul Allan.”

Falkirk threat

Dunfermline sit top of League 1 after six matches played and are yet to lose a game.

Falkirk have endured a tougher start to the season but have shown their quality in wins over Queen of the South, FC Edinburgh and Peterhead.

Their most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to Kelty but McPake knows his Bairns counterpart will have his team ready.

“John is a good manager, he is experienced and I have come up against him a lot when he was at Raith,” added the Pars boss.

“He has a style of football that likes to build the play, likes to play out from the back.

“We have seen them against Dundee, against Kelty and against Queen of the South because we were going to be playing Queen of the South.

“They have been at every game of ours. There will be no surprises in either camp.

“It will be a good game in front of a good crowd, [McGlynn] sets high standards and asks a lot from his players.

“I don’t think that they will change too much from that.”