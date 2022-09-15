James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but one player available

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but one player available

By Craig Cairns
September 15 2022, 6.17pm
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
McPake is wary of the threat from Falkirk. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake expects a clean bill of health, other than one of his Dunfermline Athletic players, for this weekend’s visit of Falkirk.

Paul Allan is the only player who remains out for the League 1 meeting, meaning Craig Wighton is expected to be in the squad.

Kevin O’Hara was expected to recover in time for last week’s postponed trip to face Clyde.

“Other than Paul Allan they should be [available],” said McPake.

Kevin O’Hara (left) and Paul Allan. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“Craig Wighton has started to join in a bit again and he is looking good. Kevin has been training albeit with a knock that we are managing.

“Everybody else is good, no issues apart from Paul Allan.”

Falkirk threat

Dunfermline sit top of League 1 after six matches played and are yet to lose a game.

Falkirk have endured a tougher start to the season but have shown their quality in wins over Queen of the South, FC Edinburgh and Peterhead.

Their most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to Kelty but McPake knows his Bairns counterpart will have his team ready.

“John is a good manager, he is experienced and I have come up against him a lot when he was at Raith,” added the Pars boss.

“He has a style of football that likes to build the play, likes to play out from the back.

Former Raith boss John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.

“We have seen them against Dundee, against Kelty and against Queen of the South because we were going to be playing Queen of the South.

“They have been at every game of ours. There will be no surprises in either camp.

“It will be a good game in front of a good crowd, [McGlynn] sets high standards and asks a lot from his players.

“I don’t think that they will change too much from that.”

