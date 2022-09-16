Kyle Benedictus didn’t know extent of Dunfermline v Falkirk rivalry – but that didn’t stop THREE red cards against Bairns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Benedictus didn’t know extent of Dunfermline v Falkirk rivalry – but that didn’t stop THREE red cards against Bairns

By Craig Cairns
September 16 2022, 5.30pm
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Kyle Benedictus (left) is Pars captain, with Chris Hamilton vice-captain. Photograph: Craig Brown.

It’s as if Kyle Benedictus knew subconsciously all along that his future club held a ferocious rivalry with Falkirk.

The Dunfermline Athletic captain only signed at East End Park in the summer – but had already racked up three of his career five red cards against this weekend’s opponents.

That was during his seven years with Raith Rovers – and excluding the two red cards he picked up while on loan to Alloa Athletic.

Benedictus joked that it is the Falkirk Stadium that is the issue, rather than the opponent.

Cursed venue?

“I have been sent off five times [at Raith] and three of them were against Falkirk,” said the experienced central defender.

Benedictus was sent off three times for Raith at the Falkirk Stadium.

“It seems to be at the Falkirk Stadium, so it being a home game I should be alright.”

“I don’t know how it worked out like that, every time at the Falkirk Stadium I got two yellow cards.

“I will make sure that doesn’t happen this weekend.”

Digging into the cliche book, it appears from ticket sales and the buzz gathering around the fixture that Benedictus will have to ‘play the game and not the occasion’ to avoid any repeats.

It can get rather feisty between both sets of supporters and so far James McPake’s side has managed to harness the positives from the stands.

‘A lot more bragging rights’

Benedictus recalls a charged atmosphere versus Falkirk with his previous club but had no idea the level the rivalry is taken to for this fixture.

Kyle Benedictus makes a crucial block versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“From what I remember they were tough games to play in”, added the Dunfermline defender.

“The fans had a go at each other as well but I never knew how the derby was [treated] here.

“I can imagine that there are a lot more bragging rights between Dunfermline and Falkirk.

“I am looking forward to playing in my first game and I will do whatever I can to make sure that we take the three points.”

