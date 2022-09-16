Kyle Benedictus didn’t know extent of Dunfermline v Falkirk rivalry – but that didn’t stop THREE red cards against Bairns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s as if Kyle Benedictus knew subconsciously all along that his future club held a ferocious rivalry with Falkirk.

The Dunfermline Athletic captain only signed at East End Park in the summer – but had already racked up three of his career five red cards against this weekend’s opponents.

That was during his seven years with Raith Rovers – and excluding the two red cards he picked up while on loan to Alloa Athletic.

Benedictus joked that it is the Falkirk Stadium that is the issue, rather than the opponent.

Cursed venue?

“I have been sent off five times [at Raith] and three of them were against Falkirk,” said the experienced central defender.

“It seems to be at the Falkirk Stadium, so it being a home game I should be alright.”

“I don’t know how it worked out like that, every time at the Falkirk Stadium I got two yellow cards.

“I will make sure that doesn’t happen this weekend.”

Digging into the cliche book, it appears from ticket sales and the buzz gathering around the fixture that Benedictus will have to ‘play the game and not the occasion’ to avoid any repeats.

It can get rather feisty between both sets of supporters and so far James McPake’s side has managed to harness the positives from the stands.

‘A lot more bragging rights’

Benedictus recalls a charged atmosphere versus Falkirk with his previous club but had no idea the level the rivalry is taken to for this fixture.

“From what I remember they were tough games to play in”, added the Dunfermline defender.

“The fans had a go at each other as well but I never knew how the derby was [treated] here.

“I can imagine that there are a lot more bragging rights between Dunfermline and Falkirk.

“I am looking forward to playing in my first game and I will do whatever I can to make sure that we take the three points.”