EXCLUSIVE: Exploits against the likes of Man City and Arsenal U23s put Connor McBride on Raith Rovers’ radar

“You’re playing against the best young players in the country, you’re playing against Man City, Arsenal, Man U – some of the boys are going into the first-team in these places.”

So says Connor McBride, speaking ahead of the visit of Ayr United this weekend in the Scottish Championship.

The 21-year-old spent two seasons in the Premier League 2 with Blackburn Rovers, scooping an award nomination and racking up some impressive numbers.

McBride singed at Stark’s Park until the end of the season the day before he made his debut as a first-half substitute versus Inverness.

The forward is now bidding to get the nod for his first start versus Lee Bullen’s men.

“I was in for training a little bit before I signed so the manager could have a look at me,” McBride tells Courier Sport.

We are delighted to welcome 21-year-old Connor McBride to Raith Rovers on a season-long deal‼️@connormcbride0 joins our attacking forces and is hoping to make an instant impact 💥 More info here⤵️https://t.co/op4AnKnzxf#ImARover pic.twitter.com/4mVx3rMKpD — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 2, 2022

“I impressed him in training and he signed me.

“I played my first game last week which go the way we wanted it to go but we’ve been training well this week.”

Premier League 2 POTY nomination

McBride is expected to shake off a slight strain he picked up in the defeat to Inverness.

He faced Ian Murray’s Airdrie while on loan at Queen’s Park towards the end of last season – but it was what came before that also impressed his new manager.

“You also get first-team players coming down to get minutes,” McBride recalls from his time in the Blackburn under-23s.

“So you’re always playing against top calibre players.

“I picked up an injury in my second season and I missed quite a lot of the games. Then I went on loan to Queen’s Park.”

According to Transfermarkt, McBride played 35 times in Premier League 2, scoring 16 times and getting five assist.

Runner-up to Man City starlet

All the assists and 12 of those goals came during his first season, earning him a nomination for player of the season.

He was among the runners-up to eventual winner Liam Delap of Manchester City.

His manager, also speaking to Courier Sport, was impressed with the attitude of the forward during his three weeks of training with the club before signing a deal.

Murray adds: “He’s a young player looking for a chance to come back to Scotland who did very well in the under-23 league down south.

“He was the second-top goalscorer. I believe he was runner-up in the player of the year to Liam Delap – who is a top-quality young player down south.

“He’s just went on loan to Stoke – and a lot of clubs would have loved to have him.

“So to be up in that bracket, to be able to get him is great.

“Yes there are going to be times he’s going to have flaws in his game, he’s still a young man, but I think his hunger was so important.

“He could have literally went back down south for a lot of money, but wants to play football, and that’s really important.”