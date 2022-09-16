EXCLUSIVE: Exploits against the likes of Man City and Arsenal U23s put Connor McBride on Raith Rovers’ radar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Exploits against the likes of Man City and Arsenal U23s put Connor McBride on Raith Rovers’ radar

By Craig Cairns
September 16 2022, 3.00pm
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride.
Photograph: Tony Fimister.

“You’re playing against the best young players in the country, you’re playing against Man City, Arsenal, Man U – some of the boys are going into the first-team in these places.”

So says Connor McBride, speaking ahead of the visit of Ayr United this weekend in the Scottish Championship.

The 21-year-old spent two seasons in the Premier League 2 with Blackburn Rovers, scooping an award nomination and racking up some impressive numbers.

McBride singed at Stark’s Park until the end of the season the day before he made his debut as a first-half substitute versus Inverness.

The forward is now bidding to get the nod for his first start versus Lee Bullen’s men.

“I was in for training a little bit before I signed so the manager could have a look at me,” McBride tells Courier Sport.

“I impressed him in training and he signed me.

“I played my first game last week which go the way we wanted it to go but  we’ve been training well this week.”

Premier League 2 POTY nomination

McBride is expected to shake off a slight strain he picked up in the defeat to Inverness.

He faced Ian Murray’s Airdrie while on loan at Queen’s Park towards the end of last season – but it was what came before that also impressed his new manager.

“You also get first-team players coming down to get minutes,” McBride recalls from his time in the Blackburn under-23s.

“So you’re always playing against top calibre players.

“I picked up an injury in my second season and I missed quite a lot of the games. Then I went on loan to Queen’s Park.”

According to Transfermarkt, McBride played 35 times in Premier League 2, scoring 16 times and getting five assist.

Runner-up to Man City starlet

All the assists and 12 of those goals came during his first season, earning him a nomination for player of the season.

He was among the runners-up to eventual winner Liam Delap of Manchester City.

His manager, also speaking to Courier Sport, was impressed with the attitude of the forward during his three weeks of training with the club before signing a deal.

Murray adds: “He’s a young player looking for a chance to come back to Scotland who did very well in the under-23 league down south.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray spoke about 'fine margins'.
Ian Murray was impressed with McBride's attitude.

“He was the second-top goalscorer. I believe he was runner-up in the player of the year to Liam Delap – who is a top-quality young player down south.

“He’s just went on loan to Stoke – and a lot of clubs would have loved to have him.

“So to be up in that bracket, to be able to get him is great.

“Yes there are going to be times he’s going to have flaws in his game, he’s still a young man, but I think his hunger was so important.

“He could have literally went back down south for a lot of money, but wants to play football, and that’s really important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
