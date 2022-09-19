Ian Murray on the lessons he learned in Norway and what he’s trying to implement at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray on the lessons he learned in Norway and what he’s trying to implement at Raith Rovers

By Craig Cairns
September 19 2022, 1.21pm Updated: September 20 2022, 11.23am
Ian Murray spent the best part of two years coaching in Norway.
It wasn’t so much a culture shock as a temperature shock when Ian Murray arrived in Oslo on January 5 back in 2016.

The now-Raith Rovers manager had not long left St Mirren after a difficult time there and received a call from a former Hibernian teammate.

Kevin Nicol, a Raith supporter and recently appointed manager of Mjøndalen in the Norwegian second tier, shared a Uefa Pro License with Murray after they were on the books together at Easter Road.

Kevin Nicoll playing for Hibs.
Kevin Nicol came through at Hibs with Ian Murray before working together in Norway.

They lost contact over the years until Murray decided that a new challenge was in order and decided to become Nicol’s assistant at Asker.

‘What are you doing here?’

“It took a bit of time to adapt, arriving in minus 20 degrees!” Murray tells Courier Sport.

“You can imagine the first few days you’re thinking ‘what are you doing here?’.

“But once you get into it, it’s football. It’s a different country but you’re trying to do the same thing: improve players and win games.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club I was at, Asker, and also the people that I met there who made me feel very welcome.”

Murray spent the best part of two years in Norway and had agreed to do a third year – but then Airdrie came calling.

He continues: “I had to make a decision: was my life going to be in Norway or was it going to be back home?

“My plan was always to come back to Scotland.”

Six-day week plan

As he was unveiled as Airdrie boss, Murray said he planned to implement some of the fresh ideas he’d picked up at Asker.

Ian Murray.
Ian Murray oversaw steady improvement at Airdrie after a spell in Norway.

The thing that stood out the most in the Norweigian third tier was the amount of work part-time players are willing to put in.

“The boys wanted to play football six days a week,” adds Murray.

“If we didn’t give them recovery sessions or video analysis, they would come to us and ask us why – they wanted to learn, they wanted to be educated.

“I had come from part-time over here where our guys are three times. So they’re actually doubling their workload.

“They really wanted constructive criticism more than praise. They had a real hunger to improve – not just in football but in anything they did.”

Time off now ‘rare’

Murray took that six-day structure to the Excelsior and saw his Airdrie team improve year on year – culminating in a play-off final defeat and a move to Raith.

He is now putting that plan into action at Stark’s Park, with the side most recently recording a 3-2 win over league-leaders at the time Ayr United.

“It takes time to implement these things,” Murray adds. “Whenever you come somewhere new and you try to implement new things you’re always going to get resistance.

“But that’s fine, you have to explain and that builds trust.

“But the way football is going at the top level, they will very rarely take time off now.”

As for Nicol, Murray still keeps in touch and spoke to him last week to congratulate him on the appointment.

They are always there for each other now to offer advice: “We speak regularly before games. We bounce ideas off each other.

“A fantastic guy, a fantastic coach and massively underrated – just because he’s out in Norway, he’s still a top-quality coach.”

