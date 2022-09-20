3 talking points from Livingston v Dunfermline Reserve Cup match as Pars start with a win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Livingston v Dunfermline Reserve Cup match as Pars start with a win

By Craig Cairns
September 20 2022, 4.16pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.11pm
Livingston's arena
Dunfermline's reserves took the game to Livingston.

Dunfermline Athletic Reserves started their cup group stage with a victory against a strong Livingston side at the Toni Macaroni Arena.

Taylor Sutherland opened the scoring in the first half, with Isma Goncalves equalising for Livingston after the break.

Jake Rennie came off the bench and scored within moments to win the game.

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points of the 2-1 win.

Strong Livingston side

Livingston sent out an XI packed full of players either in and out of the first team or on the fringes – including the nine subs named for their most recent match.

Bruce Anderson is working his way back to fitness but Isma Goncalves, Jack Fitzwater and James Penrice all came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock – which took them to third in the league at the time.

Stephen Kelly signed from Rangers in the summer and Andrew Shinnie has made 45 first-team appearances since the start of last season.

Greg Shields lined up the Pars in a 4-4-2, which often became a 4-2-4 when Sutherland and Andrew Tod pushed forward.

Young boys impress

The Pars first-team players who turned out, with pretty much the rest of the squad watching from the stand, all put in good performances – especially Lewis McCann.

It was the younger players who stood out, though, including Sutherland who opened the scoring with an excellent run and finish after cutting in from the right.

On the other side, Tod caused the home side issues while Miller Fenton impressed at full-back – as did the young centre-back pairing of Sam Fisher and Sam Young.

Under-18 right-back Liam Hoggan – who turned 16 on Sunday – came on for the final stages, making a crucial block towards the end.

Rennie later came on and finished McCann’s cutback moments after replacing Craig Wighton – with Sutherland again involved.

Game-time for Wighton

For someone like Wighton it was a great opportunity for some minutes against a side full of quality.

The forward played just off McCann in attack and had a first-half shot blocked as Dunfermline dominated.

In that moment he took a knock and drew a foul that saw Penrice booked, but he seemed to come through unscathed.

Wighton has been making his way back from injury recently after seeing a knee specialist.

Livingston came back into it in the second half.

Livingston enjoyed plenty of the ball in the first half but failed to work Max Little – his only save coming as the flag was raised.

The hosts came back into it in the second half, equalising through Goncalves who caught Little out at his near post.

Dunfermline (4-4-2): Little; Comrie (Hoggan – tralist), Young, Fisher, Fenton; Sutherland, Hamilton, Chalmers (Beagley), Tod; Wighton (Rennie), McCann. Sub not used: Mehmet, Rennie.

