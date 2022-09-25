Dick Campbell insists he IS still looking to make more Arbroath signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell insists he IS still looking to make more Arbroath signings

By Scott Lorimer
September 25 2022, 9.30am
Dick Campbell and goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has not yet given up on bringing in a new face or two to bolster his side.

The Lichties, along with every other club below the Premiership, have until October 1 to make any domestic loan signings.

They also have the option of bringing in free agents.

Campbell has spoken of his desire to bring in a couple of attacking options.

The Lichties narrowly missed out on two loan signings from south of the border on the September 1 Deadline Day, with only Kareem Isiaka unveiled.

When asked on Friday about the prospect of new signings, Campbell said his side would just have to ‘get on with it’ and ‘batter on until January’.

However, with an ever-increasing injury list following the win over East Fife, he appears to have backtracked on his initial comments and may now look again.

Working ‘very hard’ to bring in signings

Saturday’s victory saw Michael McKenna forced off the field in the first half, while Dale Hilson also picked up a knock.

Campbell said he’s working to make signings happen.

“I might have someone in for next week,” he said. “The deadline is soon.

“It was reported I missed the boat but I haven’t.

“The first person to know who I’m bringing in will be my chairman.

“I’m trying very hard to get one or two in. If it doesn’t happen next week, it will happen in January.

“On Saturday, I only had four subs, so it’s a worry.

“I could do with a bit more experience. I was sitting beside big Noubz in the stands – I could do with him back!”

Editor's Picks