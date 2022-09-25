Dick Campbell insists he IS still looking to make more Arbroath signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has not yet given up on bringing in a new face or two to bolster his side.

The Lichties, along with every other club below the Premiership, have until October 1 to make any domestic loan signings.

They also have the option of bringing in free agents.

Campbell has spoken of his desire to bring in a couple of attacking options.

The Lichties narrowly missed out on two loan signings from south of the border on the September 1 Deadline Day, with only Kareem Isiaka unveiled.

When asked on Friday about the prospect of new signings, Campbell said his side would just have to ‘get on with it’ and ‘batter on until January’.

However, with an ever-increasing injury list following the win over East Fife, he appears to have backtracked on his initial comments and may now look again.

Working ‘very hard’ to bring in signings

Saturday’s victory saw Michael McKenna forced off the field in the first half, while Dale Hilson also picked up a knock.

Campbell said he’s working to make signings happen.

“I might have someone in for next week,” he said. “The deadline is soon.

“It was reported I missed the boat but I haven’t.

“The first person to know who I’m bringing in will be my chairman.

“I’m trying very hard to get one or two in. If it doesn’t happen next week, it will happen in January.

“On Saturday, I only had four subs, so it’s a worry.

“I could do with a bit more experience. I was sitting beside big Noubz in the stands – I could do with him back!”