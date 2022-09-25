4 talking points from Cove v Raith Rovers as midfielder returns and makeshift defence earns clean sheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 talking points from Cove v Raith Rovers as midfielder returns and makeshift defence earns clean sheet

By Craig Cairns
September 25 2022, 9.47am
Liam Dick played at centre-back versus Cove. Photograph: Wullie Marr.
Liam Dick played at centre-back versus Cove. Photograph: Wullie Marr.

Raith Rovers progressed to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.

Connor McBride scored his first goal for in his first start for his new club after substitute appearances versus Inverness and Ayr United.

Rovers were reliant on a few missed opportunities from Cove but also spurned chances to make the afternoon more comfortable.

The clean sheet was their fourth of the season in 12 matches after a slight tweak in formation to a 4-2-3-1.

It meant minutes for some fringe players – and for those returning to fitness.

Goals from all over

McBride scored Raith’s 16th goal of the season in all competitions to win the match, becoming his side’s ninth goalscorer of the campaign.

Dylan Easton has four, Aidan Connolly is on three while Jamie Gullan and Liam Dick have found the net twice.

Kyle Connell, Sam Stanton, Ethan Ross and Scott Brown are the others to have found the net once.

Connell missed chances to double the lead.

Players all over the pitch who can score goals was a characteristic of Murray’s Airdrie side.

Early in the season Raith went four matches without scoring. They have since scored in all but one of the six matches since – the defeat to Inverness.

Missed chances

Although… it could have been very different on Saturday had Cove taken one of their chances – or if Raith had finished more of theirs.

At 1-0 the home side had the majority of the possession but Rovers countered effectively and looked the more likely to score.

Ross was very unlucky when he hit the post from a well-worked free-kick.

Connell had a good game overall but twice missed the chance to double the lead.

His second-half effort on the turn was more difficult than his opportunity on the stroke of half-time – after brilliantly opening up the Cove defence he fired straight at the keeper.

Matthews returns

The biggest story of the day was the return of midfielder Ross Matthews who came off the bench on 80 minutes.

The club captain hasn’t played since December last year due to injury and replaced Brad Spencer – who is also returning to full fitness.

Spencer left the field with cramp but he, Kieran Ngwenya and Ross should all recover for Queen’s Park next weekend.

It was Spencer’s first start since April after making appearances from the bench in the last two matches.

Ngwenya made his first start at left-back – after starting the match against Dundee on the left of midfield – and his first appearance since last month.

Ross’ training has been hampered by a niggle in recent weeks but got a good 80 minutes and there was time in goals for Robbie Thomson.

The standout of the six changes was Quinn Coulson, who played the full 90 minutes.

He caused problems playing in behind Connell, and later on both wings, setting up McBride’s winner.

Makeshift defence

Connell also did his bit to preserve the clean sheet, clearing Morgan Neill’s header off the line.

Besides that, and a free header for the same player in the first half, the makeshift centre-back pairing Connor O’Riordan and Dick swept and mopped up most things that came their way.

Dick slotted in at central defence to allow Ryan Nolan a rest and was excellent.

O’Riordan turns 19 next month but plays with a maturity far beyond that. He is quick, comfortable on the ball and clever with his positioning.

As well as that he is a menace in the opposition box due to his 6’5 frame. It was his knock-down which set up Connell’s second-half chance.

