Arbroath legend Paul Sheerin reveals why signing Lichties hero Bobby Linn was case of ‘second time lucky’

By Scott Lorimer
September 28 2022, 5.00pm
Paul Sheerin has revealed how he came to sign Bobby Linn for Arbroath.
Former Arbroath boss Paul Sheerin has revealed he initially missed out on the chance to sign Lichties legend Bobby Linn.

The 36-year-old will take part in his testimonial match on Sunday, when the current Arbroath first team will take on an Arbroath Select XI, made up of former players.

Sheerin will be one of those to reunite with Linn at Gayfield, alongside the likes of Joel Nouble and Steven Doris, with Montrose boss Stewart Petrie taking charge.

Sheerin, now a first team coach with Kilmarnock, recalled his initial attempt to bring Linn to the Angus coast after he left East Fife in 2012.

Missed out on Linn first time round

However, the former Dundee kid opted to stay on the south side of the Tay and try his luck with junior side Ballingry Rovers.

“I was keen on Bobby before he signed for Ballingry,” Sheerin told Courier Sport.

“I wanted to bring him in but they were throwing silly money at him – better than we could offer at the time.

Bobby Linn celebrates a goal against Rangers at Ibrox in his first season with Arbroath.
“Bobby took the financial choice, which was understandable, to go with Ballingry and give it a bash to try and take them up the leagues.

“It didn’t quite that work out that way.

“Throughout that season I continued to keep an eye on his progress.

“Even if he didn’t do that well at Ballingry, I was always keen to get hold of him because I knew what he could offer, not only as a footballer but a person as well.

“When I eventually got hold of him, I was really pleased.”

Linn a top ‘character’

The Fife side’s loss was most definitely Arbroath’s gain.

Since joining in the summer of 2013, Linn has gone on to make more than 300 competitive appearances and helped the side to two league titles.

The winger is certainly a character in the dressing room and loves a wind up.

But Sheerin says his professionalism is another key reason he continues to make an impact in the current team.

The Dundonian himself has spoken about the 40K steps a day he treads in his job as a binman which keeps him in shape.

“He was a good teammate,” Sheerin recalled. “He helped other people around him, he was good in our dressing

“His character was one of the reasons we brought him in. That screamed out at the club.

Linn was named SPFL Player of the Year and PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year in Scottish League One for the 2018/19 season after scoring 23 goals, helping Arbroath clinch the League One title
“It’s pretty unusual that a player these days lasts to their testimonial.

“He’s played through the levels and been a regular throughout his years there, even in recent years.

“The success he’s helped bring to the club is of credit to him as well.”

Sheerin’s Gayfield return

Sunday’s exhibition match will see Sheerin run out to play on the Gayfield pitch once more, after departing the club in 2014.

It was a bittersweet end, with his side unable to fend off relegation from the then Second Division.

Arbroath hero Paul Sheerin (right) alongside former assistant Stewart Petrie.
Sheerin left shortly afterwards to pursue a full-time coaching role with Aberdeen, ending his four-year stint at the club, during which the Lichties also claimed their first ever league title in 2011.

“It was a brilliant period,” Sheerin recalled.

“Obviously, the result in the last season was devastating.

“It was a huge regret of mine that I had to leave the club to pursue an opportunity to go into full-time football.

“It has always grated on me that I didn’t get the chance to help the club bounce back.

Paul Sheerin and his daughter with the Third Division trophy in 2011.
“Winning the league will always be one of my best achievements in football.

“It’s always good to go back to Gayfield.”

