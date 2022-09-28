Form, wholesale squad changes and potential weaknesses of Dunfermline’s next opponents Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s top versus bottom at East End Park in Scottish League 1 on Saturday after last week’s cup action.

Dunfermline Athletic had the weekend off after their SPFL Trust Trophy tie was moved to November due to international call-ups.

In the same competition Peterhead followed up their first win of the season – a 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts – with a 4-0 reverse against Elgin City.

Jim McInally’s men are bottom of League 1 on goal difference while the Pars are the only unbeaten side in the SPFL.

Form

The Blue Toon have managed just one victory and one draw in 12 competitive matches so far and have failed to score in eight of those.

They have yet to keep a clean sheet and goalkeeper Jack Newman has made more saves in the league than all but FC Edinburgh’s Robbie Mutch.

That’s despite not playing since August’s 5-0 defeat to Alloa Athletic, returning to parent club Dundee United due to injuries at Tannadice.

His replacement, Aberdeen loanee Tom Ritchie, has played the two league games since but was cup-tied for last weekend’s defeat.

Player-coach Jordan Brown this week said there were “zero positives” from that game.

Expect changes to the side on Saturday after McInally said: “Some of them look as though they’ve maybe accepted they’re going to lose their place, and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Signing spree

Injuries have not helped, mainly in the centre of the park while no fewer than 20 players, many key ones, left Balmoor this summer.

Last season’s top scorer Russell McLean is still out but is beginning to make his way back from injury and Ryan Dow is expected to be back this week.

Twenty new recruits have been added, with McInally keen on another.

Loran Venrooy became the 20th though he and Enock Walusimbi missed last week’s match due to work permit delays.

There is a more international flavour to the Peterhead side now, with Egyptian Ramez Hefzalla signing along with Dutchman Venrooy and Ugandan Walusimbi.

A French midfielder has recently been on trial with the club.

Potential weaknesses

The Blue Toon are susceptible to crosses, something Dunfermline have been dangerous from.

The Pars have attempted more crosses than any other League 1 side, according to Wyscout, and have the highest percentage of successful aerial duels (59%).

Peterhead are the least successful at aerial duels (39%) and have conceded four headed goals.

James McPake’s side have scored three headers, with Callum Fordyce’s own goal versus Airdrie effectively via the same means – almost half their league goals.

With Peterhead missing a few players in midfield, and the recent form of Chris Mochrie, Joe Chalmers and Matty Todd, this could be another avenue for the Pars.

Player to watch

Connor O’Keefe has three goals in five league appearances, including the two goals in the win over Kelty and this spectacular finish:

The winger joked his manager expects this all the time now after he scored another wonder goal in training recently.