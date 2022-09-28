Form, wholesale squad changes and potential weaknesses of Dunfermline’s next opponents Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Form, wholesale squad changes and potential weaknesses of Dunfermline’s next opponents Peterhead

By Craig Cairns
September 28 2022, 2.19pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

It’s top versus bottom at East End Park in Scottish League 1 on Saturday after last week’s cup action.

Dunfermline Athletic had the weekend off after their SPFL Trust Trophy tie was moved to November due to international call-ups.

In the same competition Peterhead followed up their first win of the season – a 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts – with a 4-0 reverse against Elgin City.

Jim McInally’s men are bottom of League 1 on goal difference while the Pars are the only unbeaten side in the SPFL.

Form

The Blue Toon have managed just one victory and one draw in 12 competitive matches so far and have failed to score in eight of those.

 

Peterhead have lost 10 of their 12 matches so far. Screenshot: Soccerway.

They have yet to keep a clean sheet and goalkeeper Jack Newman has made more saves in the league than all but FC Edinburgh’s Robbie Mutch.

That’s despite not playing since August’s 5-0 defeat to Alloa Athletic, returning to parent club Dundee United due to injuries at Tannadice.

His replacement, Aberdeen loanee Tom Ritchie, has played the two league games since but was cup-tied for last weekend’s defeat.

Player-coach Jordan Brown this week said there were “zero positives” from that game.

Expect changes to the side on Saturday after McInally said: “Some of them look as though they’ve maybe accepted they’re going to lose their place, and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Signing spree

Injuries have not helped, mainly in the centre of the park while no fewer than 20 players, many key ones, left Balmoor this summer.

Peterhead’s many ins and outs this summer (Loran Venrooy not listed). Screenshot: <a href="https://nareystoepoker.blogspot.com/p/all-spfl-transfers-summer-2022-window.html#LEAGUEONE" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Narey’s Toepoker</a>.

Last season’s top scorer Russell McLean is still out but is beginning to make his way back from injury and Ryan Dow is expected to be back this week.

Twenty new recruits have been added, with McInally keen on another.

Loran Venrooy became the 20th though he and Enock Walusimbi missed last week’s match due to work permit delays.

There is a more international flavour to the Peterhead side now, with Egyptian Ramez Hefzalla signing along with Dutchman Venrooy and Ugandan Walusimbi.

A French midfielder has recently been on trial with the club.

Potential weaknesses

The Blue Toon are susceptible to crosses, something Dunfermline have been dangerous from.

The Pars have attempted more crosses than any other League 1 side, according to Wyscout, and have the highest percentage of successful aerial duels (59%).

Peterhead are the least successful at aerial duels (39%) and have conceded four headed goals.

James McPake’s side have scored three headers, with Callum Fordyce’s own goal versus Airdrie effectively via the same means – almost half their league goals.

With Peterhead missing a few players in midfield, and the recent form of Chris Mochrie, Joe Chalmers and Matty Todd, this could be another avenue for the Pars.

Player to watch

Connor O’Keefe has three goals in five league appearances, including the two goals in the win over Kelty and this spectacular finish:

The winger joked his manager expects this all the time now after he scored another wonder goal in training recently.

