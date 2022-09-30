Raith Rovers’ Quinn Coulson on positives from Cowdenbeath loan and aims for this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has a few times already spoken glowingly about teenage forward Quinn Coulson.

The winger – who can also operate as No 10 – made his first start for the club in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Cove Rangers.

He set up Connor McBride for his first Rovers goal and the only successful strike on the day.

Coulson signed for the club in 2020 from the now-defunct Fife Elite Football Academy where he came though alongside fellow Raith youngsters Aaron Arnott, Kieran Mitchell and Adam Masson.

Loan move

He made a handful of first-team substitute appearances before a loan move to Cowdenbeath last season which ended in relegation.

He made 30 appearances for the Blue Brazil, 13 from the start.

“It was tough, it was a tough season for us,” said Coulson.

“I didn’t play as much, I thought I should have played more but that league is tough as well.

“But I played first-team football – I felt sharper coming out of that. I can take positives from that time, definitely.”

Coulson was involved in the Premier Sports Cup and league match this season, again as a substitute, before his full debut last weekend.

“I’ve just been waiting on my chance really, I’ve been training hard every day and thankfully the gaffer gave me the chance and I think I played well.

“Right now I’m trying to get as many minutes as I can on a Saturday then hopefully I can push for starts.”

Queen’s Park ‘battle’ expected

Next up for Raith is a trip to Ochilview to take on an in-form Queen’s Park side.

Four Rovers players have recovered from knocks in time for the match.

Coulson expects it to be a “battle”. He added: “But we have the players to match them and I think we’ll be fine.

“I think we’ve got good momentum just now. Most players are back fit now.

“Our goal is to get into that top four and maybe push for more.”