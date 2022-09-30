Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils ‘non-negotiable’ standards which ‘have paid off’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Comrie has been ever-present in the Dunfermline Athletic side this season.

The full-back has started every minute so far and even lined up for the recent reserves victory over a strong Livingston side.

At 25 years old he has 165 senior appearances under his belt, 112 of those for the Pars.

Comrie’s performances have gone under the radar somewhat but he is as much as part of the impressive defensive run as Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

Standards ‘non-negotiable’

James McPake is working with a thin squad but Comrie is one of those that allows switches in formation within that.

“I have been dropping in and out at right back and in the right of the back three,” said Comrie.

“It has been good but I don’t think it is just the defence, the work rate from everyone has been really good and the standards that the manager sets are not negotiable.

“It has paid off so far.”

Comrie is the one who gives the defence the flexibility to switch from a back four to a back three, tucking in from his full-back role.

This allows Josh Edwards to push on from the other side which worked to great effect in the second half of the league win versus Alloa, to pick one example.

Facing old side

Comrie spent time on loan at Peterhead during the second-half of the 2016/17 season as the team was relegated through the play-offs.

There have been wholesale changes at the Blue Toon since, with 20 players leaving this summer and 20 arriving.

However, the longest-serving SPFL manager Jim McInally remains at the helm.

“He gave me a chance when I was only a young lad,” added Comrie.

“I went up there in the January, he was great, he helped me and I learned a lot in my time up there.”

I was exposed to playing in high-pressure games. I was in and out the team, my form was up and down so I would say it was a learning curve.

“It was one that brought me on because the season after I went on to make my debut at St Johnstone.”

“I’m sure they will be coming down with a job to do and we will have to make sure that we are at it.”