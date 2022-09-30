Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has added two new players to his squad by bringing in two loans from the Scottish top flight.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager said on Thursday that he was chasing deals ahead of today’s deadline after identifying a number of targets.

The Pars have announced the loan signings of Robbie Mahon from Motherwell and Kane Ritchie-Hosler from Rangers.

Mahon is a 19-year-old winger who signed for the Steelmen from Bohemians.

He made his Premiership debut earlier in the season versus St Johnstone and has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

Mahon has signed up at East End Park until the end of the season.

Ritchie-Hosler, another winger who can also operate at right-back, is 20 years old and began his career as a youth at Manchester City before moving to Ibrox in 2019.

The Englishman spent the end of last season on loan at Clyde and has turned out for Rangers B in the Lowland League this season.

He is on loan with the Pars until January.

Dunfermline take on Peterhead on Saturday but will be without Kevin O’Hara who has been ruled out until December.