Ian Murray rues ‘exceptionally fine lines’ and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers defeat

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said his side did not deserve to lose in the Scottish Championship defeat to Queen’s Park.

Sam Stanton cracked the inside of the post in the opening minutes, when it looked in all the way.

Connor O’Riordan had a header come back off the bar seconds after Ross Millen’s header was cleared off the line.

Queen’s Park won the game courtesy of a header from Nigerian international Stephen Eke and hit the woodwork through fellow centre-back Lee Kilday.

Set play the difference

“We started really, really well – the first 15-20 minutes of the game,” said Murray.

“Sam hits a great shot, goodness knows how it didn’t go in the goal.

“After that Queen’s came into the game a wee bit but I still felt we were the better team in the first half.”

It was the chance that Stanton put across the goal, which Connell got a toe to, which irked the manager the most.

“It was exceptionally fine lines,” said Murray Today’s game showed that more than ever.

“A set play has cost us the game. We hit the woodwork twice, they hit the woodwork once, so it could have been a completely different scoreline.

“Sam was excellent. We moved him into the No 10 position in the second half to try and get us a bit better quality.

‘A game-changer, literally’

Murray added: “The one that he flashes across the front of the goal – I’m not sure if it is a shot or a cross – but they’re big moments in the game.

“They are game-changers, literally.

“We should be in the back post going in on that.

“And if Sam doesn’t give the ball they should be demanding it.

“We need more demands and it’s moments in games that win and lose you them and you’ve got to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”

“I didn’t feel we deserved to lose the game, that’s for certain.”

Murray said there is no immediate movement on bringing in an assistant to replace Scott Agnew after the club last week announced his departure.

Ross not in the squad

The Rovers boss also explained the absence of Ethan Ross from the squad – the one omission from the line up from the win over Ayr United.

“Ethan is ill,” said Murray. “He took ill on Thursday morning, so we had to do without Ethan today.

“It’s kind of stop-start for everybody at the moment.

“We can’t seem to get a full squad together at the same time. Hopefully this week we do.”