Ian Murray rues ‘exceptionally fine lines’ and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray rues ‘exceptionally fine lines’ and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers defeat

By Craig Cairns
October 1 2022, 6.06pm
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said his side did not deserve to lose in the Scottish Championship defeat to Queen’s Park.

Sam Stanton cracked the inside of the post in the opening minutes, when it looked in all the way.

Connor O’Riordan had a header come back off the bar seconds after Ross Millen’s header was cleared off the line.

Queen’s Park won the game courtesy of a header from Nigerian international Stephen Eke and hit the woodwork through fellow centre-back Lee Kilday.

Set play the difference

“We started really, really well – the first 15-20 minutes of the game,” said Murray.

“Sam hits a great shot, goodness knows how it didn’t go in the goal.

“After that Queen’s came into the game a wee bit but I still felt we were the better team in the first half.”

It was the chance that Stanton put across the goal, which Connell got a toe to, which irked the manager the most.

Connell came very close to equalising.

“It was exceptionally fine lines,” said Murray Today’s game showed that more than ever.

“A set play has cost us the game. We hit the woodwork twice, they hit the woodwork once, so it could have been a completely different scoreline.

“Sam was excellent. We moved him into the No 10 position in the second half to try and get us a bit better quality.

‘A game-changer, literally’

Murray added: “The one that he flashes across the front of the goal – I’m not sure if it is a shot or a cross – but they’re big moments in the game.

“They are game-changers, literally.

“We should be in the back post going in on that.

“And if Sam doesn’t give the ball they should be demanding it.

“We need more demands and it’s moments in games that win and lose you them and you’ve got to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”

“I didn’t feel we deserved to lose the game, that’s for certain.”

Murray said there is no immediate movement on bringing in an assistant to replace Scott Agnew after the club last week announced his departure.

Ross not in the squad

The Rovers boss also explained the absence of Ethan Ross from the squad – the one omission from the line up from the win over Ayr United.

Ethan Ross was missing through illness.

“Ethan is ill,” said Murray. “He took ill on Thursday morning, so we had to do without Ethan today.

“It’s kind of stop-start for everybody at the moment.

“We can’t seem to get a full squad together at the same time. Hopefully this week we do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.
Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of 'big week'
David Goodwillie departure from Stark's Park has been confirmed.
CRAIG CAIRNS: David Goodwillie is gone from Raith Rovers - but where is explanation…
Goodwillie to Rovers: The story of the deal
David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: The inside story of money, motive and misjudgement behind…
David Goodwillie signed for Raith Rovers in January.
Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie from contract 'with immediate effect'
Quinn Coulson made his first Rovers start versus Cove Rangers.
Raith Rovers' Quinn Coulson on positives from Cowdenbeath loan and aims for this season

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations
Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day…

Editor's Picks