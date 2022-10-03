Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says some stars ‘didn’t do enough’ and vows to change up side for Airdrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says he is not afraid to ring the changes ahead of their clash with Airdrie.

The Gable Endies suffered disappointment after a late defeat to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

It saw the side miss the opportunity to climb the table, instead they dropped to fifth.

Petrie said the performance was not good enough and is demanding more from his players.

Injury meant he had a few players missing but was not using that as an excuse.

He looks to be without Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Aidan Quinn again when the Diamonds visit on Tuesday night.

‘There will be changes’

Despite being down on numbers, Petrie insists he will still shuffle his pack.

“We still had six missing on Saturday, which is an issue for us,” Petrie said. “There will be changes on Tuesday that’s why you’ve got a squad.

“Some of the boys didn’t do well enough and they know that.

“They are better than that and they know it.

“We’ll see who’s fit, first and foremost, and we’ll pick a team that’s ready to play against Airdrie.

“It’s always a tough, and a good, game against them.”

Saturday’s defeat was Montrose’s third loss of the season and their first at Links Park.

One positive for Petrie is that they have a chance to quickly make it right.

However, they face a stiff test in Rhys McCabe’s side, who they lost out to in a dramatic Championship play-off in May.

“We need to focus strongly on Airdrie,” he said.

“The boys are hurting as well, it’s not nice to lose games and we’re not used to losing games here so it’s something we are looking to rectify.

“The kicker is that we’re getting to play so quickly.

“After the Alloa defeat, we’d have loved a game on the Tuesday night to try and get it out of our system. We’ll have the chance to do that.

“We’ll get a reaction from them, there’s no doubt.”