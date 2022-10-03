Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says some stars ‘didn’t do enough’ and vows to change up side for Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says some stars ‘didn’t do enough’ and vows to change up side for Airdrie

By Scott Lorimer
October 3 2022, 3.30pm Updated: October 3 2022, 4.10pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is looking for a reaction from his side.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is looking for a reaction from his side. Image: SNS Group.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says he is not afraid to ring the changes ahead of their clash with Airdrie.

The Gable Endies suffered disappointment after a late defeat to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

It saw the side miss the opportunity to climb the table, instead they dropped to fifth.

Petrie said the performance was not good enough and is demanding more from his players.

Injury meant he had a few players missing but was not using that as an excuse.

He looks to be without Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Aidan Quinn again when the Diamonds visit on Tuesday night.

‘There will be changes’

Despite being down on numbers, Petrie insists he will still shuffle his pack.

“We still had six missing on Saturday, which is an issue for us,” Petrie said. “There will be changes on Tuesday that’s why you’ve got a squad.

“Some of the boys didn’t do well enough and they know that.

“They are better than that and they know it.

“We’ll see who’s fit, first and foremost, and we’ll pick a team that’s ready to play against Airdrie.

“It’s always a tough, and a good, game against them.”

Cammy Ballantyne, pictured celebrating after scoring in last season's Championship play-offs against Airdrie.
Cammy Ballantyne, pictured celebrating after scoring in last season’s Championship play-offs against Airdrie. Image: SNS Group. 

Saturday’s defeat was Montrose’s third loss of the season and their first at Links Park.

One positive for Petrie is that they have a chance to quickly make it right.

However, they face a stiff test in Rhys McCabe’s side, who they lost out to in a dramatic Championship play-off in May.

“We need to focus strongly on Airdrie,” he said.

“The boys are hurting as well, it’s not nice to lose games and we’re not used to losing games here so it’s something we are looking to rectify.

“The kicker is that we’re getting to play so quickly.

“After the Alloa defeat, we’d have loved a game on the Tuesday night to try and get it out of our system. We’ll have the chance to do that.

“We’ll get a reaction from them, there’s no doubt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Sam Stanton has formed a good partnership with Scott Brown.
Sam Stanton thought he'd opened scoring with a stunner and explains optimism for Raith…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Fine margins and selection issues lead to erratic form: 3 Queen's Park v Raith…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.
Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of 'big week'
David Goodwillie departure from Stark's Park has been confirmed.
CRAIG CAIRNS: David Goodwillie is gone from Raith Rovers - but where is explanation…

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

Lee Rigby has been jailed.
Fife predator jailed for raping woman after massage
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser 'put tracker on girlfriend's car' and attacked her with a saw
StAR campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon at the site of the town's former railway station: Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
St Andrews 'should not have The Open back' until railway link is built, say…
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.
Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker…
The Cox Stack has been a pillar of the community for over 0 years.
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee

Editor's Picks