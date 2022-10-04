Who are Linfield? The full lowdown after Kelty Hearts draw Northern Irish champions in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who are Linfield? The full lowdown after Kelty Hearts draw Northern Irish champions in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Craig Cairns
October 4 2022, 3.42pm Updated: October 4 2022, 4.11pm
Niall Quinn celebrates his winning goal versus Buckie Thistle. Photograph: Jason Hedges.
Niall Quinn celebrates his winning goal versus Buckie Thistle. Photograph: Jason Hedges.

With Linfield being the only cross-border side left going into the fourth-round draw for the SPFL Trust Trophy, all eyes were on them.

The supporters of the other 15 clubs left in the tournament would have been hoping for a trip to Northern Ireland for a cup tie.

That did not come to pass but Kelty Hearts bagged the next best thing – the novelty of hosting them.

Linfield play at Windsor Park in Belfast but will travel to west Fife in December.

Managed by former Rangers striker David Healy they sit seventh in the NIFL Premiership after six matches but have two games in hand over the three sides above them.

The Blues have won four and lost two of their league matches so far but had a packed early season schedule which saw them come close to European group-stage football.

Linfield are the Northern Irish champions having pipped Cliftonville to the title by a point last season.

Linfield and Cliftonville’s run-in results last season in the NIFL Premiership. Screenshot Soccerway.

Amazingly, the two clubs matched each other result-for-result for the final 11 matches of the season after Linfield slipped up at Glentoran.

Previous Challenge Cup appearances

This is Linfield’s third time in the competition. An extra-time defeat to Queen of the South was their introduction to the cross-border tournament in 2016.

The next year they narrowly defeated Spartans before going out to Ray McKinnon’s Dundee United – holders at the time – thanks to a 95th-minute winner from a 17-year-old Logan Chalmers.

In the previous round of this year’s competition Linfield went behind to Buckie Thistle, in one of the more intriguing ties of the round.

Linfield’s Stephen Fallon takes on Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill. Photograph: Jason Hedges.

They responded with a quick-fire double to win 2-1.

Familiar faces

Beyond the Northern Ireland all-time record international goalscorer managing the side there are many others to have played in Scotland.

Most notably Daniel Finlayson who is currently on loan from St Mirren.

He was part of Kelty’s League 2 title-winning side, making 19 starts and another four appearances from the bench.

Forward Eetu Vertainen is on loan from St Johnstone for a second time and has scored three goals in five league appearances so far.

Eetu Vertainen.
St Johnstone’s Eetu Vertainen is on loan at Windsor Park.

Kyle McClean who spent two years as a youngster at McDiarmid Park is also on the books at Windsor Park.

Elsewhere in the squad is Sam Roscoe – previously of Aberdeen, Alloa Athletic and Ayr United – and former Motherwell, Falkirk and Partick Thistle defender Ben Hall.

Midfielder Cammy Palmer was on loan at Partick Thistle and Clyde from Rangers before joining Linfield last year.

Lastly, Conor Pepper was a largely peripheral figure in John Hughes’ Inverness team before moving to Morton.

The draw in full:

Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton

Kelty Hearts v Linfield

Queen’s Park v Montrose

Arbroath v Dunfermline or Celtic B

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Falkirk v Dundee

Elgin City v Clyde

Hamilton or Rangers B v Inverness

Ties will be played on the weekend of December 10/11.

Editor's Picks