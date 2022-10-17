Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath – but has no plans to retire despite turning 37

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath – but has no plans to retire despite turning 37

By Scott Lorimer
October 17 2022, 5.00pm
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

The Championship’s oldest player Bobby Linn may have moved into his 38th year, but the Arbroath hero has no plans to retire any time soon.

The Dundonian has shown that age is no barrier after turning 37 last week.

Linn enjoyed an early birthday celebration, firing in a 35-yard rocket against his former side Dundee.

On Friday, he was on hand to net his second in as many games against Queen’s Park.

Both strikes earned the Lichties’ much-needed points as they lifted themselves off the foot of the table.

Linn’s footballing career started in the SPL at Dens Park in 2003 at the tender age of 16.

A year later, he departed the Dark Blues, which would have felt like a blow at the time, for Peterhead in the Third Division.

Bobby Linn has won league titles at each of the clubs he's played at.
Bobby Linn has won league titles at each of the clubs he’s played at.

But the move would kick-start Linn’s career as he went on to win league titles with every side he’s played with; the Blue Toon, Morton, East Fife and latterly Arbroath.

Despite his age, he feels there is still life in the old dog yet.

No plans to retire

Raith Rovers’ veteran keeper Jamie McDonald is the next player to turn 37 in six months and seven days.

However, as a winger, Linn acknowledges that he has his work cut out to stay fresh, which his job pounding the streets of Dundee as a binman helps him to do.

“If you look at me, I don’t think I look 37,” he told Courier Sport.

Bobby Linn celebrates his screamer against Dundee.
Bobby Linn celebrates his screamer against Dundee.

“In football, at that age people can maybe think you are over the hill or getting on a bit.

“I don’t feel that way.

“Until I feel I can’t go on, I’ll continue playing.

“I still have a lot to offer as a player, on and off the pitch.

“While I’m still fit and looking after myself, I’ll continue to play.

“There has been this nice connection I’ve always felt with the club, it has been a good match.

“I don’t see why I would need to go anywhere else. It would be nice to finish my career at the club.”

Linn ready for Arbroath fight

While he expresses a desire to remain at Gayfield as long as he can continue playing, doubt hangs over his near future.

Linn’s contract is up at the end of the campaign, after being awarded a one-year extension last season.

Despite the uncertainty, he insists his only focus is on steering the club to Championship safety.

Linn in action last season.
Linn in action last season.

“We are in a fight at the moment and that’s bigger than what the future holds for Bobby Linn,” he said.

“I’m ready for the fight, I want to try and help the guys and contribute myself to try and get out of this situation.

“I’ve been in football a while and I know a few wins can change the mood.

“We are going through a tough time at the moment and I’ve every belief we can pull out of it.

“It does take hard work, we need to get the heads down and muck in.”

