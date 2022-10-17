Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath – but has no plans to retire despite turning 37

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Championship’s oldest player Bobby Linn may have moved into his 38th year, but the Arbroath hero has no plans to retire any time soon.

The Dundonian has shown that age is no barrier after turning 37 last week.

Linn enjoyed an early birthday celebration, firing in a 35-yard rocket against his former side Dundee.

On Friday, he was on hand to net his second in as many games against Queen’s Park.

2 goals in 6 days! Not a bad birthday week for Bobby! pic.twitter.com/WllK8AB94A — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 15, 2022

Both strikes earned the Lichties’ much-needed points as they lifted themselves off the foot of the table.

Linn’s footballing career started in the SPL at Dens Park in 2003 at the tender age of 16.

A year later, he departed the Dark Blues, which would have felt like a blow at the time, for Peterhead in the Third Division.

But the move would kick-start Linn’s career as he went on to win league titles with every side he’s played with; the Blue Toon, Morton, East Fife and latterly Arbroath.

Despite his age, he feels there is still life in the old dog yet.

No plans to retire

Raith Rovers’ veteran keeper Jamie McDonald is the next player to turn 37 in six months and seven days.

However, as a winger, Linn acknowledges that he has his work cut out to stay fresh, which his job pounding the streets of Dundee as a binman helps him to do.

“If you look at me, I don’t think I look 37,” he told Courier Sport.

“In football, at that age people can maybe think you are over the hill or getting on a bit.

“I don’t feel that way.

“Until I feel I can’t go on, I’ll continue playing.

“I still have a lot to offer as a player, on and off the pitch.

“While I’m still fit and looking after myself, I’ll continue to play.

Bobby Linn, top bin 🚀🗑 pic.twitter.com/cK6GeKzMIa — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) October 9, 2022

“There has been this nice connection I’ve always felt with the club, it has been a good match.

“I don’t see why I would need to go anywhere else. It would be nice to finish my career at the club.”

Linn ready for Arbroath fight

While he expresses a desire to remain at Gayfield as long as he can continue playing, doubt hangs over his near future.

Linn’s contract is up at the end of the campaign, after being awarded a one-year extension last season.

Despite the uncertainty, he insists his only focus is on steering the club to Championship safety.

“We are in a fight at the moment and that’s bigger than what the future holds for Bobby Linn,” he said.

“I’m ready for the fight, I want to try and help the guys and contribute myself to try and get out of this situation.

“I’ve been in football a while and I know a few wins can change the mood.

“We are going through a tough time at the moment and I’ve every belief we can pull out of it.

“It does take hard work, we need to get the heads down and muck in.”