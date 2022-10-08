James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said his Dunfermline Athletic side “were by far the better team” all afternoon in their 3-0 win at Alloa.

Aaron Comrie and Matty Todd gave Dunfermline a comfortable first-half lead.

Substitue Craig Wighton scored with his first touch within seconds of taking to the field as a second-half substitute.

The Pars bounced back with a dominant win after drawing at home to Peterhead the previous week.

For the fans

“It was a good result, three good goals,” said McPake. “The fans deserved a performance and they got it.”

Comrie was moved to right wingback and responded by opening the scoring.

“We’ve been asking the wingbacks when we’re playing that shape to get in at the back post,” continued McPake.

“For whatever reason they don’t want to do it.

“But Aaron certainly did it today and you get your rewards.

“It’s not rocket science when you ask them to do something and they do it – it’s a good goal.”

Hot ‘Toddy’

Todd, who was a menace throughout, doubled the lead just before half-time after getting on to Rhys Breen’s ball over the top.

It was his second goal of the season after his cross won the match in the previous meeting between the sides.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL! @matttodd__ lobs the Alloa keeper in the 44th minute to make it 2-0 to Dunfermline -and here’s the goal! pic.twitter.com/3YN4Xbf4MK — Pars Review (@ParsReview) October 8, 2022

“It’s a bit of a gift when you’ve got that type of player and he runs on, and it’s a great finish,” said McPake.

“It made it a wee bit more comfortable, but all afternoon I thought we were by far the better team.”

Delight for Wighton

The Pars boss was also full of praise for Wighton, who scored seconds after running on to the pitch.

While he was pleased he got his first goal of the season, McPake is more interested in getting the forward back to full fitness.

“I know he does get a hard time from certain people at certain clubs.

“I know what he brings and I’m genuinely not interested in what people think of Craig Wighton, apart from myself and my coaching staff.

“I’m delighted he got his goal but I just want him back fit and fully fit and feeling good.”

McPake revealed that Lewis McCann was left out as a precautionary measure and the striker wasn’t risked on the artificial surface.