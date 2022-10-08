James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it

By Craig Cairns
October 8 2022, 6.01pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake said his Dunfermline Athletic side “were by far the better team” all afternoon in their 3-0 win at Alloa.

Aaron Comrie and Matty Todd gave Dunfermline a comfortable first-half lead.

Substitue Craig Wighton scored with his first touch within seconds of taking to the field as a second-half substitute.

The Pars bounced back with a dominant win after drawing at home to Peterhead the previous week.

For the fans

“It was a good result, three good goals,” said McPake. “The fans deserved a performance and they got it.”

Aaron Comrie opened the scoring.

Comrie was moved to right wingback and responded by opening the scoring.

“We’ve been asking the wingbacks when we’re playing that shape to get in at the back post,” continued McPake.

“For whatever reason they don’t want to do it.

“But Aaron certainly did it today and you get your rewards.

“It’s not rocket science when you ask them to do something and they do it – it’s a good goal.”

Hot ‘Toddy’

Todd, who was a menace throughout, doubled the lead just before half-time after getting on to Rhys Breen’s ball over the top.

It was his second goal of the season after his cross won the match in the previous meeting between the sides.

“It’s a bit of a gift when you’ve got that type of player and he runs on, and it’s a great finish,” said McPake.

“It made it a wee bit more comfortable, but all afternoon I thought we were by far the better team.”

Delight for Wighton

The Pars boss was also full of praise for Wighton, who scored seconds after running on to the pitch.

While he was pleased he got his first goal of the season, McPake is more interested in getting the forward back to full fitness.

“I know he does get a hard time from certain people at certain clubs.

Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton
Wighton scored with his first touch.

“I know what he brings and I’m genuinely not interested in what people think of Craig Wighton, apart from myself and my coaching staff.

“I’m delighted he got his goal but I just want him back fit and fully fit and feeling good.”

McPake revealed that Lewis McCann was left out as a precautionary measure and the striker wasn’t risked on the artificial surface.

Editor's Picks