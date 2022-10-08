Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn ‘beauty’ as he takes aim at ‘stupid’ criticism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell hailed “phenomenal” Bobby Linn as he took aim at social media snipers after Arbroath’s hard-fought 1-1 draw with Dundee.

The Gayfield boss felt his side could have come away with more against the pre-season favourites to top the Championship.

However, despite remaining bottom of the table, the Red Lichties showed up well against Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues.

And their reward came from the old head of the squad as Linn rattled a superb free-kick off the crossbar from 35 yards.

The ball may well have hit Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins before crossing the line but the goal has been awarded to the Arbroath “institution”, as his manager described the winger.

‘Ya beauty’

“I phoned him and said Bobby come to the ground early today, I want to talk to you,” Campbell said.

“I’’m struggling for players and I’m gonna start you – but if I see you pass the ball back I’ll take you off.

“I said get on the ball and do what you do. He’s an institution up here.

“It’s against his favourite team as well and he said ‘aye, I’m up for it gaffer’.

“His goal is phenomenal.

“I said to myself, ‘you’re not going to hit that son’ and then I was ‘oh ya beauty’.

“I thought we deserved at least a point.”

‘Don’t be stupid’

Campbell did, though, take exception to criticism that has come the way of him and his team after a poor start to the campaign.

After so narrowly missing out on an incredible promotion to the Premiership last term, the Lichties remain bottom of the Championship with just six points from nine games.

But the Gayfield gaffer insists his side should not be written off.

“We’ve edged it with possession. We could’ve won it,” he added.

“I’m delighted. It was a fantastic atmosphere. I’m absolutely delighted for everyone connected with the club, it’s a great point.

“We’ve got a number of injuries.

“I just want our fans to not write us off, don’t write silly wee comments on websites.

“Don’t be stupid, if anyone has anything to complain about this team – tell them to come and see me.”