Ian Murray praises versatility Liam Dick gives Raith Rovers and Jamie Gullan’s development as lone striker

By Craig Cairns
October 13 2022, 6.30pm
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is expecting a difficult test from Greenock Morton this weekend.

He expects them to be direct and play percentage football – an approach the Raith boss acknowledges works for them.

None more so in their last two: an impressive win away to Queen’s Park was followed by a 5-0 thumping of Hamilton.

“We’re playing a team that’s in really good form, scoring lots of goals, and it’s a very difficult place to go,” said Murray.

His side also put on a decent showing last week, in a 3-0 win at home to Cove Rangers.

Able deputy

Murray hopes to welcome Ryan Nolan back into his side, after he sat out that match, but has been impressed with Liam Dick slotting in.

Alongside Connor O’Riordan in central defence Dick has helped earn two wins and two clean sheets in recent weeks.

Liam Dick has filled in at centre-back.

“To have that back-up is really good for us,” said Murray.

“To have that versatility within the squad is really good – it saves making a sub sometimes, and saves too many changes.

“He’s getting more familiar with the role every time he plays it.”

“It helps with the balance of the team.

“It helps the goalkeeper as well when he’s playing the ball out because we’ve got a left-footer and a right-footer there.

“So it adds balance to the team, which obviously has a knock-on effect throughout the XI.

Gullan growing into role

The Rovers boss also hailed the contribution of Jamie Gullan this season.

After getting his first proper preseason in years under his belt he hit some excellent form before injury struck versus Inverness.

Last week was his first start since and he was involved in all three Raith goals.

“I think in the past Jamie has needed someone around him to play.

“But when you’ve got guys running around off you, Jamie will learn to be that lone striker at times,” said Murray.

“I really like him. I like the fact that Jamie will take the ball, right foot or left foot, and that gives defenders a real headache at times.

“And when he hits it, like we saw on Saturday, sweet we’ve got a chance of scoring.

“He’s at a great age as well and he’s got loads of improvement in him. Jamie is one we can hopefully try and get to a higher level.”

