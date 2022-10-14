Ross Millen opens up on ‘reality check’ during ‘hectic’ move to Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Millen opens up on ‘reality check’ during ‘hectic’ move to Raith Rovers

By Craig Cairns
October 14 2022, 11.05am Updated: October 14 2022, 1.28pm
Raith Rovers full-back Ross Millen.
Raith Rovers full-back Ross Millen.

“Not everybody’s 6’9,” quips Ross Millen when asked about how he’s found his return to Scottish football so far.

“It’s just giants down south.”

The Raith Rovers right-back was one of Ian Murray’s first pieces of summer business after he fell out of favour at Scunthorpe United.

“The last couple of months down south I never played.

“So it was trying to get myself up to match fitness again, which took me a wee while, to be honest.

Ross Millen in action for Raith Rovers.
Ross Millen made the move back to Scottish football in the summer.

“It’s obviously a bit different being back home, but it’s been good.”

Reality check

Millen’s move was made more complicated by his personal situation.

Not only did he have to find a new house and move his belongings over the border, the 28-year-old and his partner are expecting.

“It was a bit of a reality check for me when I came back up,” continued Millen.

“We’ve got a kid on the way, so it’s been a hectic time.”

Raith go into this weekend’s match away to Greenock Morton with three wins and a defeat in four – the exact same as Saturday’s opponents.

“Cappielow has always been a hard place to go – I remember that from back in the day when I was back in Scotland,” said Millen.

“It’ll be a tough game, they’re on a good run at the moment.

“We’re doing not too bad either, so we need to take our game to them and hopefully we get three points.”

Tight-knit group

Both sides also occupy similar league positions and Rovers have the chance to leapfrog Dougie Imrie’s side this weekend.

Following that Rovers travel to Gayfield on Wednesday for their game in hand.

Millen said Raith’s season so far has been “not too bad” but that they “can always do better”.

He added: “We maybe need to try and turn those losses into draws but it’s been OK.

“If you turn those losses into draws you’ve got more points on the board.”

He also praised the team spirit that has been forged under the manager – adding that the small squad they’ve had to work with has its advantages.

“It’s a good group, we’re all quite tight-knitted – because there isn’t that big a squad,” said Millen.

“I think we’re all a bit closer than normal.”

