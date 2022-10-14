Ross Millen opens up on ‘reality check’ during ‘hectic’ move to Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Not everybody’s 6’9,” quips Ross Millen when asked about how he’s found his return to Scottish football so far.

“It’s just giants down south.”

The Raith Rovers right-back was one of Ian Murray’s first pieces of summer business after he fell out of favour at Scunthorpe United.

“The last couple of months down south I never played.

“So it was trying to get myself up to match fitness again, which took me a wee while, to be honest.

“It’s obviously a bit different being back home, but it’s been good.”

Reality check

Millen’s move was made more complicated by his personal situation.

Not only did he have to find a new house and move his belongings over the border, the 28-year-old and his partner are expecting.

“It was a bit of a reality check for me when I came back up,” continued Millen.

“We’ve got a kid on the way, so it’s been a hectic time.”

Raith go into this weekend’s match away to Greenock Morton with three wins and a defeat in four – the exact same as Saturday’s opponents.

“Cappielow has always been a hard place to go – I remember that from back in the day when I was back in Scotland,” said Millen.

“It’ll be a tough game, they’re on a good run at the moment.

“We’re doing not too bad either, so we need to take our game to them and hopefully we get three points.”

Tight-knit group

Both sides also occupy similar league positions and Rovers have the chance to leapfrog Dougie Imrie’s side this weekend.

Following that Rovers travel to Gayfield on Wednesday for their game in hand.

Millen said Raith’s season so far has been “not too bad” but that they “can always do better”.

He added: “We maybe need to try and turn those losses into draws but it’s been OK.

“If you turn those losses into draws you’ve got more points on the board.”

He also praised the team spirit that has been forged under the manager – adding that the small squad they’ve had to work with has its advantages.

“It’s a good group, we’re all quite tight-knitted – because there isn’t that big a squad,” said Millen.

“I think we’re all a bit closer than normal.”