James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week

James McPake is sticking by one of the lines he has since the season got under way: one game at a time.

Dunfermline Athletic take on league leaders FC Edinburgh on Saturday with the chance to go top of League 1.

They then play their game in hand away to Clyde on Tuesday night before a trip to Montrose completes a busy week.

McPake hopes to welcome Lewis McCann back to his squad after he was left out versus Alloa.

The Pars manager is not thinking about team selection beyond Saturday and is looking forward to matches in quick succession.

Midweek love

When asked if he would be rotating his side, McPake replied: “I have not even thought of that. It is one game at a time, genuinely.

“I love it when there are midweek games.

“It was one of the really good things of going to England and playing in the Championship [with Coventry City] down there.

“I loved it because you always had another game to prepare for.

“Training is good but games are what we enjoy. You don’t get that as often up here.”

“There is a problem if you get an injury but in terms of their fitness and their conditioning, by the time the Tuesday comes they are ready to go again.

“Unless there is an injury which you can never tell, I will not need to rotate the squad if I don’t want to.

“If somebody impresses me then I will certainly not hesitate to rotate it.”

‘Six-week plans’

McPake insists all his focus is on this weekend after last week’s impressive 3-0 win away to Alloa Athletic.

The Pars manager was speaking to Courier Sport in a quiet East End Park – on a Friday rather than the usual Thursday.

This is due to McPake’s implementation of “six-week plans”.

“There are loads of ways of doing it,” he said.

“It used to always be a Wednesday [as a day off] but a lot of teams now give a Thursday off.

“I believe that you can work harder on a Wednesday than you can on a Thursday.

“Thursday is closer to the game if you pick a knock up or on a Wednesday you can work harder.

“I like the four-day build-up when you go Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”