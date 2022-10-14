James McPake expects FC Edinburgh to ‘have a go’ at Dunfermline as he gives fitness update on Lewis McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake expects FC Edinburgh to ‘have a go’ at Dunfermline as he gives fitness update on Lewis McCann

By Craig Cairns
October 14 2022, 5.30pm
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake watched his side win 3-0 at Meadowbank the last time the sides met. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake expects Scottish League 1 pace-setters FC Edinburgh to come to East End Park to attack.

Alan Mabury’s men are the surprise leaders at this stage of the season and take on Dunfermline Athletic for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.

The Pars sit in second, two points behind FC Edinburgh, but have played one game fewer.

McPake wants his charges to “get after” the visitors and anticipates they will do the same.

The Pars manager expects the capital side’s approach to be like that of Falkirk and Airdrie.

“Edinburgh will come and have a go to try and win and that suits us,” said McPake.

McPake expects FC Edinburgh to come at Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“You see when we go to Alloa and teams come out and have a go at us, it is easier.

“It always is tough but the message that we try and get across to the players is just to relax when that does happen.

“We don’t need to score in the first ten minutes, we don’t need to panic and make wrong decisions.”

Eye-catching result

Dunfermline won the previous meeting between the sides this season at Meadowbank.

That was the Pars’ best performance of the season so far, according to McPake.

Since then the capital side have won seven of their 10 matches in all competitions.

Their standout result is the 6-0 win at Airdrie, not diminished in the eyes of the Pars boss by the fact it came against 10 men.

“How often have I sat and bemoaned the fact that we could have scored six and we have not, so fair play to Edinburgh for doing that at Airdrie,” said McPake.

“They are a threat – and a real threat from set plays. That is one of their big strengths.”

Team news

Paul Allan and Kevin O’Hara remain sidelined but Lewis McCann is expected to make his return to the squad.

McPake said the player is “desperate” to be involved despite not training at the start of the week.

The striker scored a brace in that last meeting between the sides, missing a penalty in between.

Lewis McCann scored twice the last time the sides met.

“He was a handful that day and he has been getting back to that recently so we want him on the pitch,” said the Pars boss.

“He still has a bit of a niggle but we think that he will be okay to be in the squad.

“We will see in the next few hours how he reacts to that but I spoke to him there and he seems fine.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
