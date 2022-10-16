James McPake says FC Edinburgh’s approach shows ‘huge respect’ to his Dunfermline players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh’s approach shows ‘huge respect’ to his Dunfermline players

By Craig Cairns
October 16 2022, 9.22am
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake took as a compliment FC Edinburgh’s approach to their 1-0 defeat at East End Park.

Going in as league leaders, Alan Maybury’s side ventured forward on a number of occasions in the first half.

They failed to trouble the Pars backline much and then chose to sit in for most of the second half.

The Pars looked to be heading for a frustrating result until Sam Fisher’s late cross was deflected into his own goal by Liam Fontaine.

“I know Sam, I know what he’s like,” smiled McPake.

McPake took FC Edinburgh’s approach as a compliment. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“He’s claiming the goal and I’m happy to give him it.

“I think as a team we were excellent and thoroughly deserved to win that game.”

Huge respect

McPake watched on as his side struck the bar, had it cleared off the line – among many other chances.

The introduction of Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton in the second half added the Pars attack.

The subs came as FC Edinburgh packed two banks of four at the edge of their box, leaving two strikers up top.

“They have won four of their last five away games, they’ve scored 15 goals in those games.

“I think they’ve scored as many goals away from home as we’ve scored,” added the Pars manager.

“To come and sit in the way they did shows huge respect, I believe, to our players and our football club.

“We expect that when teams come here now – we’re working on ways to deal with it and we’ll continue to do that.

“That’s what teams are going to do, so we need to be patient, the staff – the fans are patient and they get behind us.”

McPake added that teams usually get what they deserve from games.

“If that game had finished 0-0 it would have been a travesty,” he said.

“It’s not my place to stand and decide how a team comes – I take it as a compliment to the players that they came and did that.

“But they had a chance to go five points clear at the top of the league if hat’s their aim.

“It shows what they think of our players.”

Meanwhile Nikolay Todorov is “fine” according to the Pars boss after the Bulgarian clashed heads with Edinburgh’s Lee Hamilton.

