Home Sport Football

5 Arbroath talking points as Lichties remain bottom after narrow defeat to Raith Rovers

By Scott Lorimer
October 19 2022, 9.48pm Updated: October 19 2022, 9.57pm
Stanton applied the finish. Image: SNS
Stanton applied the finish. Image: SNS

Arbroath slumped to their fifth defeat of the season, losing out 1-0 to Raith Rovers.

Sam Stanton’s goal in the 41st minute was enough to separate the sides in a blustery night at Gayfield.

The result sees Arbroath cut three points adrift at the foot of the Championship

Dick Campbell made just the one change to the side which drew 1-1 with Queen’s Park on Friday.

Michael McKenna returned to the side from injury with Dale Hilson dropping to the bench.

Courier Sport takes a look at five talking points from a disappointing night on the Angus coast.

Early missed chances prove costly

Both Arbroath and Raith were among the lowest scoring sides in the Championship, so it was little surprise that there were few clear-cut chances early on.

However, the home side enjoyed more of the ball in the Rovers’ half.

Within the first 25 minutes, Arbroath managed to win four corners.

San Stanton celebrates his goal with Aidan Connolly. Image: SNS

It wasn’t until Bobby Linn’s free-kick on 30 minutes that the Lichties managed a shot.

Moments later Jame MacDonald was on hand to deny Scott Bitsindou’s powerful header.

By the end of the half, the Lichties had eight corners but nothing to show for it.

They were made to pay late on in the opening period when Sam Stanton slotted past Derek Gaston against the run of play.

Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien v John Frederiksen

The big Faroese striker may have been a whole foot taller than Lichties stalwart Little and a few inches above O’Brien but neither had any difficulty in dealing with 6ft 8in John Frederiksen.

Raith's John Frederiksen (L) and Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien tussle. Image: SNS.
Raith's John Frederiksen (L) and Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien tussle. Image: SNS.

An early shove from Little when winning an aerial duel set to tone for the evening with the two experienced centre backs winning every header agaisnt the striker.

Frederiksen was hooked after 58 minutes for Kyle Connell, who looked more of a threat with his pace.

Gaston kept Arbroath in it

With Arbroath pushing for an equaliser, they had stopper Derek Gaston to thank for keeping Raith’s lead to just the one.

Fresh after entering the play, Connell beat the offside trap and just had the keeper to beat, but the Lichties’ No.1 stood his ground and denied the striker with a wonderful diving safe.

 

Minutes later, Connell had another chance to double the Raith lead but Gaston produced an excellent save with his foot.

It might not have been Arbroath’s night but they have Gaston to thank for keeping it to them in the game when Raith should have been out of sight.

Toothless second half

For all of Arbroath’s chances from set pieces and balls around the box in the first half, they offered precious little in the second.

By the 76th minute, Dick Campbell had made all five of his substitutions, with Dale Hilson, Kieran Shanks, Mason Hancock, Scott Allan and Daniel Fosu introduced to pose an attacking threat.

Unfortunately, the changes did not pay off with only Hilson managing to get an effort at goal with a glancing header in added time.

Their lack of bit up front is becoming a recurring theme as the Lichties drew blank for  the third time this campaign.

Still looking for first home win

Arbroath’s search for their first home win in the Championship goes on.

With Hamilton recording a shock win over Inverness the night before, this was an opportunity for the Lichties to get themselves back off the foot of the table.

But it was one they could not take.

 

Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long for another crack at gaining three points at Gayfield.

Dick Campbell’s men host the Accies in a huge bottom of the table clash.

It may still be early in the season but it’s a game the Angus side can’t afford to lose, as it could see them fall six points behind the Lanarkshire outfit at the foot of the table.

