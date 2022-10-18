‘That’s the best goal I’ve ever managed’ – James McPake on Matty Todd’s wonder strike for Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said that Matty Todd’s goal is the best he has ever seen one of his players score.

The midfielder lobbed Clyde keeper Neil Parry from just inside the opposition half in injury time.

The Pars had many chances until then but failed to add to Craig Wighton’s 15th-minute opener.

Dunfermline are now four points clear at the top of League 1 as a result.

The Pars had a game in hand over FC Edinburgh in second – who they defeated on Saturday.

🆕Talking points from Dunfermline's win at Clyde as the Pars go four points clear at the top of League 1:https://t.co/N1HP8DP4RP — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) October 18, 2022

Falkirk’s win at home to Alloa Atheltic sees them move up to second on goal difference.

Wighton repays faith

Craig Wighton opened the scoring after a surging run from Matty Todd, who had won the ball in his own half.

“That’s the best goal I’ve ever managed,” said a delighted McPake.

“We knew there were about 45 seconds left [and I’m thinking] ‘Matty, run the ball into the corner, don’t do anything with it’.

“What does he do: left foot, wrong foot, right over the goalie’s head.

“Brilliant, I’m delighted for him.

“At that point the game is done and Peterhead is still in your mind.

“Some of the football tonight on show from that Dunfermline team. I’ll watch the game back, probably the night because I enjoyed it so much.”

Solid backline

The Pars boss was again delighted with the contribution of his defence – which has yet to concede a goal on the road in the league.

“Defensively was the big one – because that looked like a different animal to Peterhead. It just looked like we weren’t going to concede.

“The back three, Sam Fisher excellent again – although he should have scored a hattrick!”

McPake brought on Lewis McCann in search of a second and Chris Hamilton to shore up the midfield.

McPake said McCann was “not good” after he was replaced late on with a hamstring injury.