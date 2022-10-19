James McPake says it’s Dunfermline’s job to get ‘vintage’ Craig Wighton back to Premiership level

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“He’ll be here. He’ll not be going on loan this time,” said James McPake of Craig Wigthon shortly after becoming Pars boss.

The pair had linked up at Dundee and during that time McPake saw in the striker a resilience that not many others have witnessed.

Wighton shared extensive time on the sidelines with the man who is now his manager.

McPake saw the forward “fight his full way back” but had to wait until this season for the opportunity to manage him.

It could have happened sooner had McPake got his way – during that same interview he revealed he tried to sign Wighton twice.

The 25-year-old has not had his injury issues to seek this campaign either.

‘Premiership player’

A visit to a specialist and finally getting to the bottom of the problem has seen him return with two goals in three appearances – two from the bench.

Though it is also helpful to have a manager who believes in you.

“When Craig Wighton is fit and at it, he is one of the best players in the Championship,” said McPake after the striker opened the scoring versus Clyde on Tuesday night.

“I have been in it long enough and he is a Premiership player.

“It is our job to get him up to that.”

With “four No 9s” to choose from at the start of the season, Wighton often found himself out wide when he did play.

After recovering from injury he came off the bench to score with his first touch versus Alloa.

His subsequent substitute appearance versus FC Edinburgh earned him a start versus Clyde and he responded with the opener.

Craig Wighton's opening goal wasn't bad either🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/yBewwWUlO5 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 19, 2022

Almost a double

McPake called Matty Todd’s goal the “best I’ve ever managed” but was equally as chuffed for Wigthon, who came very close to getting another.

“His second ‘goal’ would have been a wonder goal,” added McPake.

“That would have been vintage Wighton – the player that I can remember and that I’m excited about seeing that coming back now.

“I’m seeing that in training.

“I was right behind it and I was looking at that thinking ‘that is in’.

“As soon as he checked inside I thought, that’s it game done, 2-0.

“It was inches [wide] but that’s his sharpness coming back.

“When he is sharp then I tell you we have one of the best players not just in this league but the league above and that’s the truth.”