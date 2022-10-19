James McPake says it’s Dunfermline’s job to get ‘vintage’ Craig Wighton back to Premiership level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake says it’s Dunfermline’s job to get ‘vintage’ Craig Wighton back to Premiership level

By Craig Cairns
October 19 2022, 1.00pm
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.

“He’ll be here. He’ll not be going on loan this time,” said James McPake of Craig Wigthon shortly after becoming Pars boss.

The pair had linked up at Dundee and during that time McPake saw in the striker a resilience that not many others have witnessed.

Wighton shared extensive time on the sidelines with the man who is now his manager.

McPake saw the forward “fight his full way back” but had to wait until this season for the opportunity to manage him.

Craig Wighton started up front with Nikolay Todorov. Photograph: Craig Brown.

It could have happened sooner had McPake got his way – during that same interview he revealed he tried to sign Wighton twice.

The 25-year-old has not had his injury issues to seek this campaign either.

‘Premiership player’

A visit to a specialist and finally getting to the bottom of the problem has seen him return with two goals in three appearances – two from the bench.

Though it is also helpful to have a manager who believes in you.

“When Craig Wighton is fit and at it, he is one of the best players in the Championship,” said McPake after the striker opened the scoring versus Clyde on Tuesday night.

“I have been in it long enough and he is a Premiership player.

“It is our job to get him up to that.”

With “four No 9s” to choose from at the start of the season, Wighton often found himself out wide when he did play.

After recovering from injury he came off the bench to score with his first touch versus Alloa.

His subsequent substitute appearance versus FC Edinburgh earned him a start versus Clyde and he responded with the opener.

Almost a double

McPake called Matty Todd’s goal the “best I’ve ever managed” but was equally as chuffed for Wigthon, who came very close to getting another.

“His second ‘goal’ would have been a wonder goal,” added McPake.

“That would have been vintage Wighton – the player that I can remember and that I’m excited about seeing that coming back now.

“I’m seeing that in training.

“I was right behind it and I was looking at that thinking ‘that is in’.

“As soon as he checked inside I thought, that’s it game done, 2-0.

“It was inches [wide] but that’s his sharpness coming back.

“When he is sharp then I tell you we have one of the best players not just in this league but the league above and that’s the truth.”

Tags

Conversation

