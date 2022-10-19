Dunfermline’s Matty Todd reveals he couldn’t run when he received ball for ‘best ever’ goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Matty Todd reveals he couldn’t run when he received ball for ‘best ever’ goal

By Craig Cairns
October 19 2022, 6.00pm
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Matty Todd is developing a habit for the spectacular.

Ten days after lobbing Alloa keeper Jay Hogarth from just outside the box, he trumped that by beating Clyde’s Neil Parry from just inside his own half.

Dunfermline are preparing for another away match this weekend, this time at Montrose.

The last time the Pars were getting ready to take on Stewart Petrie’s side, manager James McPake said Todd had been his best player of the season so far.

He hasn’t done anything since to lower that opinion.

Scorer and provider

Todd not only wrapped up the game in style versus Clyde – his third of the season – it was his drive that set up Craig Wighton’s opener.

“It’s something the manager always says; he wants us to start quick, and I thought we did that the first 15 minutes tonight,” he said.

“I’ve won the ball back in our own half, drove towards the back four, and Craig’s made a great run round the outside.

“I’ve placed it right in front of him, and he can put it in the net.

“It’s another great goal from everyone involved.”

Best ever goal

McPake praised his defence after the match and how they prevented the home side from bothering the Dunfermline goal.

But he still harboured fresh memories of the final minutes versus Peterhead.

They were washed away by Todd’s spectacular, late effort – the best goal McPake “has ever managed”.

“I’ll take that off the manager! It’s probably my best ever goal as well,” added Todd.

“I’m delighted to get another goal.

Matty Todd called it his best goal of his career so far. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“It’s what I want to add to my game, and it makes it better that we’ve came away from here with three points tonight.

‘I can’t run!’

“To be fair, I turned to Joe about two minutes earlier and I said, Joe, I can’t run!

“I was just going to keep the ball and I think everyone in the stand just said shoot – so I’ve just tried it and it’s went in, thankfully!”

Everyone, apart from the manager, it seems.

After the match, McPake recalled his thought process in the build-up: “Matty, run the ball into the corner, don’t do anything with it.”

James McPake shows his appreciation to the Pars fans. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Todd said his manager had relayed the same thing to him in the changing room.

“He said he wanted a few boys to run into the corner, but with the keeper that far off his line, it’s something that I thought, why not?

“That was definitely my best goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
'That's the best goal I've ever managed' - James McPake on Matty Todd's wonder…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in action for Newcastle United in 2017. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath sign former Newcastle United prospect Yasin Ben El-Mhanni - who also acted as…
Dunfermline travelled to the ZLX Stadium to take on Clyde.
4 Clyde v Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton and Matty Todd put Pars…
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
James McPake.
Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives…
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
Sam Fisher celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
'Even if you say I'm not getting it, I’m taking it' - Sam Fisher…

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
MacLeod on Scotland U17 duty. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster helps Scotland to 6-0 demolition of Malta

Editor's Picks

Most Commented