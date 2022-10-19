Dunfermline’s Matty Todd reveals he couldn’t run when he received ball for ‘best ever’ goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Todd is developing a habit for the spectacular.

Ten days after lobbing Alloa keeper Jay Hogarth from just outside the box, he trumped that by beating Clyde’s Neil Parry from just inside his own half.

Dunfermline are preparing for another away match this weekend, this time at Montrose.

The last time the Pars were getting ready to take on Stewart Petrie’s side, manager James McPake said Todd had been his best player of the season so far.

He hasn’t done anything since to lower that opinion.

Scorer and provider

Todd not only wrapped up the game in style versus Clyde – his third of the season – it was his drive that set up Craig Wighton’s opener.

James McPake says it’s Dunfermline’s job to get ‘vintage’ Craig Wighton back to Premiership level https://t.co/4NMIPSj7OS pic.twitter.com/vY1JyNxIMm — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 19, 2022

“It’s something the manager always says; he wants us to start quick, and I thought we did that the first 15 minutes tonight,” he said.

“I’ve won the ball back in our own half, drove towards the back four, and Craig’s made a great run round the outside.

“I’ve placed it right in front of him, and he can put it in the net.

Craig Wighton's opening goal wasn't bad either🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/yBewwWUlO5 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 19, 2022

“It’s another great goal from everyone involved.”

Best ever goal

McPake praised his defence after the match and how they prevented the home side from bothering the Dunfermline goal.

But he still harboured fresh memories of the final minutes versus Peterhead.

They were washed away by Todd’s spectacular, late effort – the best goal McPake “has ever managed”.

“I’ll take that off the manager! It’s probably my best ever goal as well,” added Todd.

“I’m delighted to get another goal.

“It’s what I want to add to my game, and it makes it better that we’ve came away from here with three points tonight.

‘I can’t run!’

“To be fair, I turned to Joe about two minutes earlier and I said, Joe, I can’t run!

“I was just going to keep the ball and I think everyone in the stand just said shoot – so I’ve just tried it and it’s went in, thankfully!”

Everyone, apart from the manager, it seems.

After the match, McPake recalled his thought process in the build-up: “Matty, run the ball into the corner, don’t do anything with it.”

Todd said his manager had relayed the same thing to him in the changing room.

“He said he wanted a few boys to run into the corner, but with the keeper that far off his line, it’s something that I thought, why not?

“That was definitely my best goal.”