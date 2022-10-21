Ian Murray pinpoints one area where Raith Rovers defence can improve despite impressive goals against stat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayr United’s Mark McKenzie rises at Raith Rovers’ back post to nod the ball down.

Andy Murdoch then takes a beautiful touch before cleanly striking it inside the huge gap at the far post.

After sailing to a 2-0 lead, Raith had gifted two goals to the opposition in a disastrous second-half spell at Stark’s Park.

Ian Murray’s side went on to win the game through Scott Brown’s strike but that was the last time his side conceded a goal from open play.

Defensively sound

In the five matches since Rovers have conceded just twice – a late and contentious penalty against Morton and Stephen Eze’s header from a corner for Queen’s Park.

Raith have conceded 12 league goals so far this season.

The only team in the Scottish Championship to have conceded fewer is Saturday’s opponents Inverness.

Ryan Nolan is one of two fitness doubts ahead of that match but has had to make do on the bench recently, through no fault of his own.

An injury saw him lose his place for the 3-0 win over Cove Rangers and the back four has kept him on the bench since.

Liam Dick has moved into central defence and Kieran Ngwenya has come in at left-back.

“I’ve struck up a bit of a partnership with big Connor [O’Riordan in central defence],” Dick told Courier Sport.

“He’s doing excellent. I’m really impressed with him for such a young lad.

“He’s a nice lad and takes everything on board.

“Even if I’m shouting and balling he’s never answering back! He’s taking it on really well.

Dick and Don

“Same with Kieran Ngwenya. I think he’s done excellently at left-back as well.”

Ngwenya joined on loan from Aberdeen, initially until January, and gives the team drive from left-back.

Murray is also a big fan of his defensive qualities.

This is something Ngwenya feels he has improved during his time at Stark’s Park, and he gives Dick’s guidance as a reason.

When asked what aspects of his game have improved while at Raith, Ngwenya this week told Raith TV: “Defensively: concentration, positioning and stuff like that.

“Having Liam Dick inside me is really helping me … a good experienced head, just to give me advice and [tell me] where he wants me.”

Area to improve

The solidity of the side has not gone unnoticed by the manager, who sees an area where they can improve.

The clue is in one of the two goals they have conceded in the previous five matches.

“We’ve done really well,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“We conceded from a corner kick at Queen’s Park and a penalty kick against Morton – it’s been really tight.

Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers may ‘travel light’ with two players a doubt for trip to Inverness https://t.co/AcOxtNZ41p pic.twitter.com/dEXeMx0Bpl — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 21, 2022

“If you look at all our goals this season – 12 against and half of them are set-plays.

“So once we improve in that area we’ll be OK.”