‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to ‘come back fighting’ ahead of crunch Hamilton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell says he will change up his Arbroath side for the bottom of the league clash with Hamilton on Saturday.

The Lichties boss was ‘angry’ after his side slumped to their sixth defeat of the season on Wednesday night.

The 1-0 loss to Raith Rovers means Arbroath have now tasted defeat more times in the 11 games of this campaign than they did in the entirety of the 2021/22 season.

Campbell says there are still a lot of games left to be played in the Championship to write off his side but acknowledged the need for improvements.

‘I come back fighting’

“I haven’t seen anything won or teams going down before Christmas in my life,” he said. “Let’s see what Saturday brings but there will definitely be changes.

“I’ve had more plaudits than anyone else and you have to take it on the chin.

“I am angry and when I am angry then I come back fighting.

“I’m just not happy at all with the lack of opportunities in front of goal.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing and not taking changes, you’ll be in trouble.”

The Gayfield clash may be too early in the season to be branded a ‘must-win’ but another defeat will see the Lichties fall six points behind the Accies at the foot of the table.

Campbell says he remains positive about earning his side’s first three points at home.

“It’s not any different to me; whether you play a team at the top or the bottom,” he said. “You only get three points for it.

“Hamilton surprised everybody (on Tuesday) but they didn’t surprise me.

“They should have beaten Partick Thistle on Saturday. I know what’s going on.

“I have no influence on them but I have plenty of influence on my team. I have made that quite clear and there will be changes until I get it right.

“I’m the eternal optimist and I’m going in to Saturday and looking to win three points.”

Arbroath go in to Saturday’s clash with Scott Stewart the only doubt. The utility man is still working his way back to fitness after a foot injury.