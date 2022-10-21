Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers may ‘travel light’ with two players a doubt for trip to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said two members of his squad will face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s match.

The side travel to the Caledonian Stadium to take on Inverness off the back of Tuesday night’s win over Arbroath.

The win was Rovers’ fourth win in the six matches they have played in all competitions since the sides last met at Stark’s Park.

Billy Dodds’ side won 2-0 that day and it kick-started a run of five consecutive victories.

‘Solid team’

That was halted with a home defeat to Hamilton at home on Tuesday night but Murray still expects the Highlanders to be a threat.

They are the only side in the Scottish Championship to have conceded fewer goals than Raith.

“They’re a solid team,” the Raith boss told Courier Sport.

“They have plenty of experience and Daniel Mackay can hurt you with his pace.

“You have the other Mckay – Billy – who is a really experienced, really good striker.

“They’re complimented very well by some good defenders. So we’re expecting a tough game.”

Late fitness tests

Saturday will be Rovers’ third consecutive match on the road.

The longest trip of them all has been saved until last and two of Murray’s players will be tested on their fitness ahead of the game.

“We might be travelling a little bit light,” said Murray. “It’s fatigue injuries more than anything else.

“Ryan Nolan had a wee issue bothering him and it’s flared up a little bit so we need to check on him again tomorrow.

“It’s the same with John Frederiksen, we’ll check on him tomorrow as well.

“So they’re both doubts for tomorrow. We’re a wee bit lighter than we were on Wednesday.”

Jamie MacDonald is fine after receiving treatment during Tuesday’s win and Jamie Gullan and Ethan Ross remain out after this week having scans.

Meanwhile, Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang are continuing to work their way back to fitness.