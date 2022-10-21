Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers may ‘travel light’ with two players a doubt for trip to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers may ‘travel light’ with two players a doubt for trip to Inverness

By Craig Cairns
October 21 2022, 3.47pm
Ian Murray will test the fitness of two players.
Ian Murray will test the fitness of two players.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said two members of his squad will face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s match.

The side travel to the Caledonian Stadium to take on Inverness off the back of Tuesday night’s win over Arbroath.

The win was Rovers’ fourth win in the six matches they have played in all competitions since the sides last met at Stark’s Park.

Billy Dodds’ side won 2-0 that day and it kick-started a run of five consecutive victories.

‘Solid team’

That was halted with a home defeat to Hamilton at home on Tuesday night but Murray still expects the Highlanders to be a threat.

Billy Dodds and Ian Murray shake hands following Saturday's match.
Billy Dodds and Ian Murray after the last meeting between the teams.

They are the only side in the Scottish Championship to have conceded fewer goals than Raith.

“They’re a solid team,” the Raith boss told Courier Sport.

“They have plenty of experience and Daniel Mackay can hurt you with his pace.

“You have the other Mckay – Billy – who is a really experienced, really good striker.

“They’re complimented very well by some good defenders. So we’re expecting a tough game.”

Late fitness tests

Saturday will be Rovers’ third consecutive match on the road.

The longest trip of them all has been saved until last and two of Murray’s players will be tested on their fitness ahead of the game.

“We might be travelling a little bit light,” said Murray. “It’s fatigue injuries more than anything else.

“Ryan Nolan had a wee issue bothering him and it’s flared up a little bit so we need to check on him again tomorrow.

Raith's John Frederiksen (L) and Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien tussle. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen tussles with Arbroath’s Thomas O’Brien.

“It’s the same with John Frederiksen, we’ll check on him tomorrow as well.

“So they’re both doubts for tomorrow. We’re a wee bit lighter than we were on Wednesday.”

Jamie MacDonald is fine after receiving treatment during Tuesday’s win and Jamie Gullan and Ethan Ross remain out after this week having scans.

Meanwhile, Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang are continuing to work their way back to fitness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Ian Murray praised his side's recent defensive record.
Ian Murray pinpoints one area where Raith Rovers defence can improve despite impressive goals…
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Fifa rule that scuppered Arbroath signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and what could happen…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
Dick Campbell watches on as his side lose out to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell says lack of creativity killed Arbroath against Raith Rovers and addresses El-Mhanni…
Raith boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails 'valuable three points' for Raith Rovers and 'horizontal' Sam Stanton

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented