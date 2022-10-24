Arbroath hero Bobby Linn shares Gayfield fortress hope and why he ‘batters’ Dick Campbell’s door

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn believes Saturday’s win over Hamilton could be the catalyst for his side to start turning Gayfield into a fortress once again.

The 37-year-old’s strike was enough to see off the Accies and lift the Angus side off the foot of the table.

It was also Arbroath’s first league win at home.

Last term, the side went the whole Championship season, barring an opening day defeat to Inverness, unbeaten at Gayfield in 90 minutes.

This time around, they have lost half of the six games on their patch.

Need Gayfield ‘belief’

Linn can’t quite put a finger on the reason behind their poor start but hopes they can start to produce results from now on.

“One thing I’ve learned in football is if you win your home games you have a chance,” he said.

“For us to stay in the league, we’ve got to do that and anything away from home is a bonus.

“The belief has got to be here at Gayfield winning games.

“It’s unusual, we’re used to winning here.

“This season, for whatever reason, we’ve not done that.

“I don’t think we’ve been far away though, there have been some tight games.

“To get the goal and get in front helps.

“It gives everyone a boost and gave the fans a lift and that’s what it’s about.”

Campbell’s door ‘battered’

Linn’s goal was his third in four games for the Lichties.

Those strikes alone are responsible for earning his side five points – half of their tally, so far.

His goals aside, the veteran forward is just happy to be getting the chance to play again after not getting much of a sniff last season.

“I’ve always battered the gaffer’s door and he knows I’m there,” Linn said.

“I didn’t get as much of a chance to play last season because the team were doing excellent and it’s difficult to break in.

“I always felt when given the opportunity it was there.

“I am getting more game time. I play on the front foot and I’m a goal threat.

“If I can get into areas then I am going to be confident in scoring goals.

“The way I look at it is; I don’t have long left, so I need to appreciate every moment.

“I still feel I can contribute to the team and that’s what I’m trying to do.”