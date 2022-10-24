Arbroath hero Bobby Linn shares Gayfield fortress hope and why he ‘batters’ Dick Campbell’s door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn shares Gayfield fortress hope and why he ‘batters’ Dick Campbell’s door

By Scott Lorimer
October 24 2022, 7.30am Updated: October 24 2022, 11.56am
Bobby Linn kisses the Arbroath badge after scoring what proved to be the winner against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn kisses the Arbroath badge after scoring what proved to be the winner against Hamilton. Image: SNS

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn believes Saturday’s win over Hamilton could be the catalyst for his side to start turning Gayfield into a fortress once again.

The 37-year-old’s strike was enough to see off the Accies and lift the Angus side off the foot of the table.

It was also Arbroath’s first league win at home.

Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.

Last term, the side went the whole Championship season, barring an opening day defeat to Inverness, unbeaten at Gayfield in 90 minutes.

This time around, they have lost half of the six games on their patch.

Need Gayfield ‘belief’

Linn can’t quite put a finger on the reason behind their poor start but hopes they can start to produce results from now on.

“One thing I’ve learned in football is if you win your home games you have a chance,” he said.

“For us to stay in the league, we’ve got to do that and anything away from home is a bonus.

Bobby Linn celebrates his goal against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn celebrates his goal against Hamilton. Image: SNS

“The belief has got to be here at Gayfield winning games.

“It’s unusual, we’re used to winning here.

“This season, for whatever reason, we’ve not done that.

“I don’t think we’ve been far away though, there have been some tight games.

“To get the goal and get in front helps.

“It gives everyone a boost and gave the fans a lift and that’s what it’s about.”

Campbell’s door ‘battered’

Linn’s goal was his third in four games for the Lichties.

Those strikes alone are responsible for earning his side five points – half of their tally, so far.

His goals aside, the veteran forward is just happy to be getting the chance to play again after not getting much of a sniff last season.

Bobby Linn (left) says he has 'battered' Dick Campbell's door. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn (left) says he has ‘battered’ Dick Campbell’s door. Image: SNS

“I’ve always battered the gaffer’s door and he knows I’m there,” Linn said.

“I didn’t get as much of a chance to play last season because the team were doing excellent and it’s difficult to break in.

“I always felt when given the opportunity it was there.

“I am getting more game time. I play on the front foot and I’m a goal threat.

“If I can get into areas then I am going to be confident in scoring goals.

“The way I look at it is; I don’t have long left, so I need to appreciate every moment.

“I still feel I can contribute to the team and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…
Ian Murray's side have just completed three consecutive away matches in eight days.
4 talking points from Raith Rovers' recent form as busy month draws to a…
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie on 'lucky' substitution as Montrose end Dunfermline's unbeaten run
Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can't afford to share Westminster's 'hostile environment' on immigration
A windfall tax could boost the economy, it was claimed.
Rishi Sunak could help struggling families with a new oil and gas windfall tax,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented