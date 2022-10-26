The numbers behind Sam Stanton’s impressive start to the season for Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The numbers behind Sam Stanton’s impressive start to the season for Raith Rovers

By Craig Cairns
October 26 2022, 12.45pm Updated: October 26 2022, 1.52pm
Sam Stanton scored his fourth goal of the season versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers are one of the form sides in the Scottish Championship and Sam Stanton is one of the form players in the division.

The Kirkcaldy club sit seventh in the table but the recent run of results has them within touching distance of the pack above.

Stanton has scored four goals in Rovers’ last seven.

This includes his recent strikes in the 1-0 win in Arbroath and the draw away to Inverness.

Courier Sport has a closer look at the midfielder’s season so far.

Position

An intelligent footballer that could play almost anywhere, Stanton has thrived since being pushed forward into the No 10 role.

A tough Premier Sports Cup campaign saw him and Scott Brown finish a match in central defence together.

Since defenders were signed and Brown captained and moved into midfield it has been a different Raith Rovers team.

Brown and Stanton have linked well together in midfield.

Stanton began to thrive with Brown alongside him but has taken it up another level or two since Brad Spencer came in and allowed him more freedom.

He also now has Colin Cameron, a master of that position, coaching him.

Goal involvement

Four league goals for the season is the same as seasoned striker Billy Mckay – whose side sits top of the league.

It is also the same as Dundee duo Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden, and Partick Thistle’s Anton Dowds.

Stanton is one goal behind two other proven goalscorers in Simon Murray and Brian Graham.

The 28-year-old is just out-performing his xG of 3.3, according to Wyscout.

For comparison, team-mate Kyle Connell’s is 3.46 and he has one goal.

Queen’s Park striker Murray’s is 8.69.

Sam Stanton is out-scoring his xG. Screenshot: Wyscout.

On top of his goals, Stanton almost scored a contender for Raith’s goal of the season in the early stages of the defeat to Queen’s Park.

Stanton hits the post versus Queen’s Park:

He was also involved in the build-up for Liam Dick’s goal versus Morton and Dylan Easton’s at Hamilton – feeding the ball to Aidan Connolly for both assists.

Creativity

Stanton’s passing numbers in the Scottish Championship aren’t too bad either and the stats that stand out relate to his “smart passes”.

These are defined by Wyscout as a “creative and penetrative pass that attempts to break the opposition’s defensive lines to gain a significant advantage in attack”.

Basically, a through ball.

As you can see from the graphic below, the 28-year-old scores high in the total number as well as accuracy.

Raith’s Sam Stanton scores high for ‘creative and penetrative’ passes in the Scottish Championship. Screenshot: Wyscout.

As well as this, Stanton has one the highest dribbling success rates; his team-mate Dylan Easton’s is even higher.

Sam Stanton has successfully completed 64.1% of his attempted dribbles. Screenshot: Wyscout.

Finishing

Ian Murray recently described Stanton as “almost horizontal” after watching him coolly slot past Derek Gaston to win the match at Gayfield.

Stanton scores versus Arbroath:

The former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder paradoxically possesses incredible stamina –

This was evidenced as the first half versus Ayr entered its latter stages when he raced beyond the ball to collect the ball and finish:

Stanton scores versus Ayr:

On Saturday he jogged over a similar distance to put his side ahead versus Inverness.

However he gets there it is well-timed and his finishing is composed – passing it beyond the keeper as if finding the feet of a team-mate.

