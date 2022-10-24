Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath No 2 Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to keep backing the team through thick and thin.

The Gayfield side earned their first win of the season on home soil at the weekend, thanks to a crucial 1-0 win over Hamilton.

It was the Angus side’s sixth attempt on their turf this campaign where their home form has been in stark contrast to that of last season.

Aside from an opening-day defeat, the Red Lichties remained unbeaten in the league in 90 minutes during 2021/22.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by a record number of fans who snapped up season tickets off the back of their remarkable campaign.

And they haven’t been shy in letting their disapproval be known.

‘Pink’ appreciates his side’s performances haven’t been what they had hoped for, but believes Saturday’s win is something to build upon.

“The fans have to be fans at all times,” he said.

“We’ve gone through a tough spell and we have to stay together.

“Maybe they will see that we’re getting back to what we were.

“One swallow doesn’t make a summer but we have a lot to build on. We need to improve 15-20% for where we want to be.”

Boo boys

One area of frustration for Campbell has been the reaction to substitutions, particularly that of Bobby Linn.

The Lichties hero has started nine times this season and been replaced three-quarters of the way through most matches, often with the side chasing a goal.

Campbell acknowledged fans’ disappointment at their top scorer being replaced, but insists they have to look after him.

“You can’t keep Bobby out of the team, he’s a great fella,” he said.

“I hear some of the fans complaining, it annoys me a wee bit.

“They boo when we take Bobby off. He’s 37, he’s knackered. We have to look after him.

“The fans have to understand that we need to manage him.

“He’s a precious individual.

“Everyone at the club should get behind us, and they do.

“They’re a brilliant set of fans, I love them all to bits.”