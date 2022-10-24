Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction

By Scott Lorimer
October 24 2022, 5.00pm
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin. Image: SNS

Arbroath No 2 Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to keep backing the team through thick and thin.

The Gayfield side earned their first win of the season on home soil at the weekend, thanks to a crucial 1-0 win over Hamilton.

It was the Angus side’s sixth attempt on their turf this campaign where their home form has been in stark contrast to that of last season.

Aside from an opening-day defeat, the Red Lichties remained unbeaten in the league in 90 minutes during 2021/22.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by a record number of fans who snapped up season tickets off the back of their remarkable campaign.

Campbell appreciates that the Gayfield faithful haven't had too much to cheer this season. Image: SNS
Campbell appreciates that the Gayfield faithful haven’t had too much to cheer this season. Image: SNS

And they haven’t been shy in letting their disapproval be known.

‘Pink’ appreciates his side’s performances haven’t been what they had hoped for, but believes Saturday’s win is something to build upon.

“The fans have to be fans at all times,” he said.

“We’ve gone through a tough spell and we have to stay together.

“Maybe they will see that we’re getting back to what we were.

“One swallow doesn’t make a summer but we have a lot to build on. We need to improve 15-20% for where we want to be.”

Boo boys

One area of frustration for Campbell has been the reaction to substitutions, particularly that of Bobby Linn.

The Lichties hero has started nine times this season and been replaced three-quarters of the way through most matches, often with the side chasing a goal.

Campbell acknowledged fans’ disappointment at their top scorer being replaced, but insists they have to look after him.

37-year-old Bobby Linn has been Arbroath's main goal threat this season. Image: SNS
37-year-old Bobby Linn has been Arbroath’s main goal threat this season. Image: SNS

“You can’t keep Bobby out of the team, he’s a great fella,” he said.

“I hear some of the fans complaining, it annoys me a wee bit.

“They boo when we take Bobby off. He’s 37, he’s knackered. We have to look after him.

“The fans have to understand that we need to manage him.

“He’s a precious individual.

“Everyone at the club should get behind us, and they do.

“They’re a brilliant set of fans, I love them all to bits.”

