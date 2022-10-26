What went wrong at Kelty Hearts earlier in the season and what’s behind their recent form?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What went wrong at Kelty Hearts earlier in the season and what’s behind their recent form?

By Craig Cairns
October 26 2022, 5.00pm
John Potter has turned things around at New Central Park.
John Potter has turned things around at New Central Park.

After a challenging start to the campaign Kelty Hearts have won five of their last seven in Scottish League 1.

At no point did it seem like there was any pressure on manager John Potter, who in turn has persisted with the 4-3-3 he started the season with.

There has been plenty of disruption to contend with but the Maroon Machine has found a consistency in recent weeks that has seen them start to rise up the league.

Ahead of the second West Fife derby of the season this weekend, Courier Sport looks at the turnaround at New Central Park.

What was going wrong?

In a nutshell: not taking chances when they were on top in the first half of matches and conceding cheap goals in the second half.

Goals were conceded via balls from the opposition half in four of their first five league matches.

Rory McAllister’s goal for Montrose:

 

Added to this, Kelty have conceded 12 of their 18 league goals in the second half of matches.

The trend was that Potter’s side would dominate early but not take the lead.

When they did get their first victory Courier Sport wrote at the time that it was not necessarily a surprise.

Recent form

Since then there have been wins over Airdrie, Queen of the South and, most recently, away to Falkirk – their first points on the road this season.

A defeat away to FC Edinburgh is the only dropped points in the last 15 available.

It has seen Kelty rise from second bottom of the league – joint on points at the time with 10th-placed Peterhead – to seventh.

They are five points behind Montrose and Falkirk who in third and fourth respectively.

Over the last six games John Potter’s are one of League 1’s two form sides, matching that of FC Edinburgh.

Kelty are second in the form table for the last six matches. Screenshot: soccerstats.com

Squad disruption

As with many others, Potter found the summer transfer window tough but has now managed to put together a decent-looking squad.

There have still been injury issues, most acutely felt in attack.

The only proven No 9 Nathan Austin has been out injured for large spells already but Kallum Higginbotham has deputised well.

Kallum Higginbotham in action versus Falkirk.

Injuries to the defence have been ongoing.

In the last seven League 1 matches Kelty have been forced to make seven in-game substitutions due to an injury to a defender.

Lewis Martin has played all four positions across the back four and, in the league alone, Kelty have started with eight different back-four combinations.

What has changed?

In a nutshell: they’ve cut out the silly errors, added well to their squad and persisted with a system which is now working for them.

Cammy Logan and Scott McGill have been good loan additions from Heart of Midlothian and Darren Lyon has improved the midfield.

The signing of Nicky Low further improved the midfield and Jason Thomson has strengthened the defence.

Agyeman is on a hot streak of form right now and is a handful for most when he gets going.

