SPFL arrange pitch inspection ahead of Queen of the South v Kelty Hearts’ League One clash

Kelty Hearts’ League One match in Dumfries on Saturday will be subject to a pitch inspection.

The Maroon Machine were due to take on Queen of the South at Palmerston Park but the playing surface will now be assessed at 10am.

Queens said that as of Friday “the pitch certainly was not playable”.

Sub-zero temperatures have hit Scotland this week and a number of weekend fixtures have already been called off.

⚽️ 𝐏𝐈𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 We can confirm there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning at Palmerston Park ahead of our fixture against @OfficialQosFC! pic.twitter.com/P7DmH3mT6R — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) December 16, 2022

The statement on the Queen of the South website said: “There will be a pitch inspection at Palmerston at 10am tomorrow ahead of the league game against Kelty Hearts.

“The inspection has been arranged at that time in consultation with our opponents and the SPFL to save Kelty from travelling unnecessarily.

“Although Palmerston’s 3G surface has seen us have no games postponed due to frost since it was laid, the weather this last week in Dumfries has been particularly cold with temperatures down to -8C overnight all week and there is a limit to the ability of even the artificial surface to resist frost.

“The pitch certainly was not playable on Friday.

“However, temperatures have risen today and no significant overnight frost is currently forecast so we will see tomorrow if it has thawed sufficiently to allow play.”